Caledon volleyball star named to OUA All-Star squad

March 14, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COUREPATTE

Caledon’s own Dale Towe has spiked, volleyed, and bumped his way onto the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) second all-star roster.

The fourth-year student at Royal Military College in Kingston was named one of seven to the prestigious list, the only member representing the RMC Paladins volleyball program.

“It is always good to have players on your team recognized, as it brings positive views on the program,” said RMC head coach Steve Leknois. “It also brings attention to the school so more players might look into it.”

One of just five varsity sports offered by the Canadian Armed Forces-affiliated college, Towe led the Paladins in his senior season as team captain, closing out a storied four-year university career that started with provincial and national all-rookie honours in 2015-16.

He wraps up his post-secondary efforts as the school’s all-time leader in kills with 773, and points with 885.5.

This marks the third consecutive year Towe has been named to the second all-star team.

“Dale is an exceptional person, not just player, so to see him get voted for and recognized by other coaches is well appreciated,” said Leknois.

Despite the longevity of such an accolade, Towe finds it hard to pinpoint his favourite moment on the court for the Paladins. Yet, he says, his mind goes back to his rookie season.

“If I had to choose, I was named to the (Canadian Interuniversity Sport) All-Rookie team after my first year with the team,” said Towe. “This recognized the top six first-year players across Canada and I was invited to attend the CIS banquet in Hamilton to receive the award.

“It was an honour to represent RMC…this was the first time an RMC athlete had been named to the CIS All-Rookie team.”

A graduate of Mayfield High School in Caledon, where he also played the role of volleyball team captain, Towe’s volleyball experience really took flight in his grade ten year, where he tried out for and made the cut to join the Pakmen Volleyball Club out of Mississauga.

Under the tutelage of what Towe calls “great coaching”, he sparked the interest of OUA scouts by earning both a provincial and national championship with the Mississauga club.

With his postsecondary career behind him, Towe’s focus has now shifted towards a stint in Air Force pilot training next summer in Manitoba. Yet, volleyball remains a top priority for the star athlete, who will continue his career with the Canadian Armed Forces CISM team, which in laymen’s terms is the military national squad.

“I’ve already played with this great team in the Netherlands, where we won a gold medal in the regional world championship in 2017,” said Towe. “Last summer in Edmonton, we hosted eight countries for the world championship and I was fortunate enough to play there as well.”

Towes and his team are working towards competing in the Military World Games, held in Wuhan, China, next fall.

Readers Comments (0)