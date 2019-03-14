Driver caught speeding on Highway 50

Peel Regional Police arrested a Bolton speedster for driver double the speed limit on Highway 50 on Friday, March 7.

Officers flagged down the Volkswagen near Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50. A 29-year-old man was traveling at 130 kilometres and hour. His license was suspended and his car was towed for seven days. He was given a court date.

Three men charged by Caledon OPPOfficers from the Community Street Crime Unit from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested three parties responsible for the theft of gas, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.

In January, a stolen SUV was involved in a theft of gas from a gas station located at Highway 50 and Parr Boulevard in Bolton. The same vehicle failed to stop for police, leaving a business located nearby. The vehicle was recovered a short time later parked at a motel located on Highway 50. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were located and arrested in the second stolen vehicle, on March 5. The individuals are facing the following charges:

A 23-year-old of no fixed address, is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (two counts), and Theft Under $5000;

A 22-year-old, of no fixed address, is charged with Obstruct Police, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, and Fail to Comply with Recognizance;

A 29-year-old of no fixed address, is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (two counts), Fail to Comply with Undertaking and Flight from Police.

All three are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this case, please contact Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP arrested two stunt drivers in the same day

Caledon OPP officers charged several high-speed vehicles in the Town of Caledon.

On Sunday, March 3 at 2:45 p.m., an officer from the Caledon Detachment’s Traffic Unit was on patrol in the area of Olde Baseline Road near St. Andrews Road. The officer observed a vehicle travelling at excessive rate of speed. The officer obtained a speed of the vehicle of 149 kilometres and hour in a posted 80 kilometre and hour speed zone. A 19-year-old driver from Caledon was charged with stunt driving.

On the same day, another driver was stopped for travelling 117 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometres and hour zone in the area of Highway 10 and Chester Drive. A 20-year-old driver of Waterloo was charged with stunt driving.

Both drivers received an immediate seven-day driver’s license suspension and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

In the month of February, officers from the Caledon Detachment investigated 170 collisions. While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, all road users play important roles in contributing to safer roads by promoting and encouraging safe driving.

If you pay the fee, they won’t stop phishing!

Beware of Phishing and Ransom Scams

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) and Ontario’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) are warning Ontario residents to check their emails, phone messages and computer popups. All are tools that criminals can use to extort money and personal information from you.

Phishing, ransom and service scams have the same basic goal. Typically, individuals contact you through your computer or via text message to tell you that you have ‘won a prize’ or that you owe a sum of money. Some fraudsters will tell you that they can provide telecommunications, Internet, financial, medical and energy services for special or preferred rates. Although 95 per cent of the crimes go unreported, phishing, ransom and service scams cost victims approximately $15 million across Canada; approximately $7 million in Ontario. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre about 6,000 people fell victim to these scams in 2018.

Investigators find two commonly used scams. In one version, the victim receives an email or someone calls pretending to represent a well-known computer-based company, and claims that the victim’s computer is sending out viruses or has been hacked. The scammer will request to gain remote access to the computer and may run some programs or change some settings. The scammer will then advise that a fee is required for the service and request credit card information. In some cases, the scammer will send a transfer from the victim’s computer through a money service. The end result is that the victim pays for a service that was never needed as the computer was never infected.

The SFO indicates a more surreptitious, large scale phishing and ransom scam is in circulation. Malware-infected emails were opened by employees of a large retail store that unintentionally launched a phishing attack, allowing hackers to steal the vendor’s credentials. Once the vendor information was successfully obtained, the company’s customer database was exploited, exposing millions of clients, including customer’s names, mailing addresses and other personal information. The data breach revealed millions of customers’ credit and debit card information. In the end, the company estimated that the data breach caused a multi-million-dollar loss.

Tips to prevent phising, ransom and service scams

If you were using your computer when you got scammed, it is possible that a virus or other malicious software is still on your computer. Run a full anti-virus check using reliable security software. If you do not have security software (such as virus scanners and a firewall) installed on your computer, a reputable computer professional can help you find what you need.

Scammers may have also gained access to your online passwords. Change these using a secure computer.

