Caledon Senior Hockey League stats

Victor Marrelli’s heroics led to a 5-4 win for the Jiffy Lube Oilers in an epic battle with Heart Lake Insurance for third place as the Caledon Senior Hockey League’s regular season ended.

With time running out on Jiffy Lube Monday night, Marrelli finished off a natural hat trick in the third period for the win. That also nailed down the regular-season scoring title for Marrelli, as he finished with 37 goals and 26 assists for 63 points. Steve Smith of Yale Industrial Trucks and Mike Foley of Fines Ford Lincoln tied for second spot with 62 points each.

The loss dropped Heart Lake to last place in the six-team loop, as just three points separated the bottom four teams. Yale Industrial Trucks grabbed fourth place with a 12-4 whitewash of the regular-season champions, Rutherford Global Logistics, who may have been resting after clinching the title the week before. In the other game at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Fines Ford Lincoln took fifth place with a 9-6 win over second-place Grit Bagmen.

Jiffy Lube 5, Heart Lake Insurance 4

Jiffy Lube needed a tie or a win to clinch third place and Heart Lake took a 4-3 lead early in the third period on Mike Lo Dico’s third goal of the game. But Marrelli scored his second goal less than two minutes later to tie the score. Heart Lake pressed hard but Jiffy Lube goaltender Vanni DiMarco stoned them late in the game on two breakaways. Heart Lake pulled goaltender Pat DiFrancesco in the last minute to push for the win but Marrelli’s third goal with five seconds left in the game decided matters.

Jamie Hardman and Nick Pistilli both recorded a goal and an assist for Jiffy Lube. Jim Kutchera and John Pitsadiotis set up two goals each and single assists went to Rob Ianno and Rod Sinclair.

Lo Dico finished with three goals and one assist to lead Heart Lake. Jack Gibson added a goal and two assists. Bernie Tisdale and team rep Ian Kerr had two assists each while Frank McKay had one.

Yale 12, Rutherford 4

Ageless Bob McHardy had the night of the year for Yale with two goals and six assists in the goal-fest. Bill Herder scored three times and added two assists. Jim Sabaziotis and Steve Smith both had two goals and two assists. Dave Armstrong bagged a goal and three assists. Jiri Urban had a goal and an assist and Kyle Smith scored the other goal. Paul Agius notched three helpers with Bill Moyer and Roger Sinclair netting two each.

Greg Frangakis and Jim Rogers were the leading skaters for Rutherford, as Frangakis scored all four of their goals and Rogers assisted on all of them. Andrew Pearce drew two assists and Carlo Fantin had one.

Fines Ford 9, Grit 6

Team rep Nick Taccogna celebrated his birthday (a really big number) with four goals and an assist for Fines. Mike Foley got in on the fun with one goal and five assists with Steve Tarasco chipping in a goal and four assists. Daryl Lee was good for two goals and an assist. Mike McNamara added a goal and two assists. Santo Gazzolla had one assist.

Don Neri was the top man for Grit with three goals and an assist. Gary Hughes and Jeff Boyles each managed a goal and two assists. Brett Smith scored the other goal. Bruno Fracassi had three helpers and Alex Dorosh had one.

