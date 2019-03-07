Caledon OPP investigating break and enters in Bolton

Caledon OPP are investigating two residential break and enters, and three commercial break and enters in Bolton.

Unknown suspects pried the glass doors open and entered a business in the area of Highway 50 and Healey Road on Sunday, Feb. 24 at about 1 a.m.

The suspects then proceeded to steal various tools from the business. The same suspects were observed breaking into another business located nearby by prying the front door open and stealing more tools.

Suspect #1: male, 5’7-5’10, skinny build, camo jogging pants, light-coloured high-top sneakers, baseball hat, gloves.

Suspect #2: male, 5’7-5’10, slim fit dark jeans, dark jacket with lighter cuffs and waist elastic, fur trim on the hood, tan work boots, gloves.

The suspects were observed driving a white utility van.

One of the residential break and enters occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Columbia Way and Mount Hope Road. The homeowners were away at the time of the incident. The suspect attempted to gain entry through the rear patio door but was believed to be spooked by the alarm.

The second residential break and enter occurred on Friday, March 1, 2019, between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in the area of Cross-Country Boulevard and Highway 50. It is believed that the unknown suspect entered the house through the second floor by forcing the bedroom window open.

The most current business break and enter occurred on Saturday, March 2 at about 8:40 p.m. The unknown suspect shattered the front glass door of the business located in the area of King Street and Highway 50. The suspect then stole cash and documents.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people or activity between February 24 – March 2, 2019. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these break and enters, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

If you notice suspicious persons or vehicles in your neighbourhood trespassing at night, do not hesitate to call the police to investigate. To join your local Neighbourhood Watch group, email Caledon Community Safety Officer – iryna.nebogatova@opp.ca for more information.

OPP arrest two males as a result of suspicious activity report

Officers from Caledon OPP responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Innis Lake Road and Healey Road in the Town of Caledon on Friday, March 1 at about 1:43 a.m.

The complainant informed police that two masked males were observed entering a property and approach a vehicle parked on the driveway. The complainant turned on the porch lights, spooking both suspects.

The complainant observed the suspects get into a silver pickup truck, and followed the suspect vehicle, while relaying the information to the 911 dispatcher.

Police were able to successfully locate the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 410 near Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. As a result, two male suspects were arrested and charged:

A 28-year-old of Toronto was charged with trespassing at night, possession of break in instruments, theft under $5000, driving while under suspension, Class G1 licence holder – drive on prohibited highway, Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour, and Class G1 licence holder – carry front-seat passenger.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 4th, 2019.

A 21-year-old, of Brampton, charged with, trespass at night, possession of break in instruments, and theft under $5000.

Heis scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 4 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Motorist charged for traveling double the posted limit on Highway 50

A Caledon OPP officer stopped a high-speed vehicle on Highway 50 in the Town of Caledon.

An officer from the Caledon Detachment’s Traffic Unit was on patrol southbound on Highway 50, south of Columbia Way in Bolton. The officer observed a vehicle travelling at excessive rate of speed going northbound, passing the community centre. The officer obtained a speed of the vehicle of 120km/h. The area is a posted 60km/h speed zone.

A 25-year-old man from Vaughan was charged with Stunt Driving. He is scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court in April.

As a result of the Stunt Driving charge, the driver received an immediate seven-day driver’s license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

OPP anti-rackets and it’s partners need you to know fraud

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch and its Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) partners are launching their annual Fraud Prevention Month campaign to help prevent Canadians from falling victim to fraud.

During the month of March, the OPP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, CAFC, Serious Fraud Office, the Competition Bureau of Canada and other partners are joining police services across the country to promote public awareness to help prevent all Canadians from becoming victims of fraud.

This year, the OPP Fraud Prevention Month education campaign will highlight four mass marketing fraud priorities as indicated by the CAFC:

· Advanced Fee Scam (Money Transfers)

· Phishing and Ransom Scam

· Romance Scam; and,

· Ecommerce Scam

During the past year, Canadians have fallen victim to fraud’s destructive toll, causing losses totalling approximately $100 million, with Ontario victims losing approximately $45 million. Unfortunately, this only represents approximately five per cent of the fraud victims that report their crimes to police. Regardless of age, gender or location, everyone can take basic steps to better protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud. Some basic tips include never giving out personal or financial information at the door, over the phone, by e-mail or through social media, or on to unsecured retail or dating websites.

