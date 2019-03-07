Seniors and people with disabilities need accessible transportation

March 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

by Brad Witt

I met with a man named David to hear about his experiences using CCS’ accessible transportation. He told me he’s used it for eight years. “It started with the doctor prescribing trips to the gym and now I use it for doctors’ visits and shopping trips”. David said that the shopping trips are a necessary errand and because of the CCS bus, they also provide opportunities to meet people and have conversations. Some days this is the only conversation to be had. I’m immediately struck at just how important this service is for David and many others in Caledon. David has a chronic illness. “Without CCS providing me with rides I would not be able to live in the town and building I love”.

If you can’t get around in Caledon you’re in trouble. I encourage our community’s leaders to do something now. I appreciate that a transportation plan is being developed by the Town of Caledon. It has been in the works for a few years and one day will be a solid blueprint for Caledon’s transportation services. In the meantime, I see immense challenges here and now in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities when they can’t get around. I volunteer for an organization that provides services. We don’t like waiting for solutions when our most vulnerable residents are in trouble now and there is every reason to respond now. Planning and preparing is good.

Readers Comments (0)