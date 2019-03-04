Hanger on fire at Brampton Flying Club in Caledon

Caledon Firefighters estimate damaged exceed about $1.5 million after a mammoth fire erupted at the Brampton Flying Club on Monday, March 4 at about 10 a.m.

One person, who was reported missing, has been accounted for. No injuries have been reported.

“As of 3pm today, the occupant who was considered missing has been accounted for. No injuries have been reported,” states a Town news release.

A number of aircrafts where destroyed inside the hanger when an aircraft inside caught on fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal Emergency Management Office has been notified.

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene in the afternoon immediately trying to extinguish the flame. They received assistance from King Fire and Emergency Services, Orangeville Fire Department and Brampton Fire and Emergency Services. The fire cause remains under investigation.

The building was one of seven hangers at the airport. The roof of the building collapsed as thick, black smoke filled the skies.

The adjacent Brampton Flying Club restaurant was evacuated.

McLaughlin Road from Old School Road to King Street was closed. Local residents were asked to stay clear of the area as emergency crews were on scene.

