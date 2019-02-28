Caledon Seniors Hockey League weekly report

Written By DAVID SHOALTS

Rutherford Global Logistics won the showdown with the Grit Bagmen for the Caledon Senior Hockey League regular-season championship.

The Logistics crew downed Grit 8-4 on Monday night to clinch the title with one game left in the season. In the other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, the Jiffy Lube Oilers outlasted Fines Ford Lincoln 8-7 and Heart Lake Insurance whipped Yale Industrial Trucks 11-6.

Rutherford 8, Grit 4

Team rep Peter Coghill led the way for Rutherford with four goals. Joe Palumbo was the top points-man with a goal and four assists. Greg Frangakis scored two goals and Carlo Fantin had a goal and two assists. Marty Madensky led the assists bracket with three while Grant Moffatt and Steve Sanderson had two each and Clark Chung had one.

Gary Hughes was Grit’s points-leader with a goal and two assists. Bret Smith scored two goals while Luch Pinarello had one of each. Single assists went to Alex Dorosh, Bruno Fracassi and Dom D’Orazio.

Jiffy Lube 8, Fines Ford 7

Fines Ford cut Jiffy Lube’s lead to one goal with one minute and six seconds left in the game but could not produce the tying marker. Victor Marrelli maintained his hot hand of late with five goals and one assist to lead the Grease Monkeys. Jim Kutchera helped him out with five assists. Jamie Hardman was good for two goals and two assists. Scott Drouillard scored the other goal. John Pallotta and John Pitsadiotis both had two helpers. Single assists came from team sponsor Brian Fetterly and Rob Ianno.

Mike Foley wielded the big stick for Fines with two goals and three assists. Daryl Lee contributed four assists. Steve Tarasco scored two goals and added an assist. Team rep Nick Taccogna scored a goal and had two assists. Mike McNamara bagged a goal and an assist. Peter DeRooy and Rich Petrie both notched an assist.

Heart Lake Insurance 11, Yale 6

Team rep Ian Kerr and Mike Lo Dico paced the Insurance boys with six points each. Kerr had a goal and five assists while Lo Dico struck for four goals and two assists. Tim Sinclair was right with them with four goals and one assist. Bill Doherty and Dan Tasson scored the other goals. Doherty added three assists while Tasson had one. Jack Gibson and Peter Kuchar both helped set up three goals. Howard Wight and Joe Guragna had one assist each.

Steve Smith was the top marksman for Yale with two goals and three assists. Bob McHardy, Jim Sabaziotis and Kyle Smith all had a goal and an assist. Claudio Lentini scored the other goal. Team sponsor Al McFadyen snared three assists with singles going to Paul Agius and Rod Sinclair.

