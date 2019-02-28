Golden Hawks down a game in PJHL second round

February 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A whirlwind schedule has the Caledon Golden Hawks two games away from elimination from the Provincial Junior Hockey League postseason, and three away from moving onto the championship round.

Three games in five days for the junior C club spelled one win and two losses against the Alliston Hornets in their best-of-seven series, the Golden Hawks’ second round opponent after besting the Midland Flyers in six games.

Game one opened Wednesday at the Hornets’ New Tecumseh Rec Centre, which started locked in a goaltending battle between two of the Carruthers division’s most high-powered offenses.

It was Alliston’s Braydon Hogarth who drew first blood just over six minutes into the second period, besting Caledon goaltender Sebastian Woods while down a man.

Garret Watson doubled the home team’s lead shortly after, while Tyler Ryan maintained the shutout into the final frame.

Caledon’s Mathiau Young was able to best the Alliston keeper in the third, but it was as close as the Golden Hawks would get, despite throwing 14 shots in net in the period.

Friday’s game two saw a break out in scoring, with Matt Magliozzi and Logan Hoover both scoring for the Golden Hawks in the first frame while holding the Hornets to one.

Marc Simonetta converted on the power play early in the second, through three straight Alliston goals saw the Hornets take a late 4 – 3 lead in the third.

Darius Kondrotas revived the Golden Hawks with a game-tying effort with just over one minute remaining on the clock, though though Alliston took the game in the second overtime to take a 2 – 0 stranglehold on the series.

Sunday’s game three presented a much-needed refresh for the Golden Hawks, returning to Caledon East Arena for the first time in the series. Captain Magliozzi was a source of inspiration for the home squad before the puck even dropped, accepting the title and a plaque for the division’s Most Valuable Player, after finishing second in scoring in the regular season with 78 points.

He and his teammates came out pressing while trying to secure their first win of the series, with both Young and Jake Semmens finding the back of the net in the first period.

Alliston returned with one of their own into Woods’ net, though Young hit the mark again to take a 3 – 1 lead.

The younger Magliozzi got into the action in the third, with Adam burying his third of the postseason, in what was eventually a 4 – 2 win.

Woods showed no signs of fatigue in making 36 stops on 38 shots.

Game four went Tuesday evening at The Nest following press time, while Wednesday’s game five is Wednesday back in Alliston.

If the Golden Hawks can hang on, game six will return to Caledon for an 8p.m. start time on Friday night, while the game seven would ultimately conclude the series on Sunday in Alliston.

In the other Carruthers division semifinal, the Penetang Kings have taken a surprising three games to none stranglehold on the Stayner Siskins, riding three one-goal wins to put the Carruthers division’s top-ranked team on the brink of elimination.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

Readers Comments (0)