International joint investigation yields methamphetamine

February 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its partners have released more information regarding an investigation into the smuggling and distribution of illegal drugs into Canada.

At a news conference recently, OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum and Superintendent Bryan Mackillop explained how contraband drugs had been concealed in new vehicles built at a Ford Motor Company plant in Mexico being shipped via rail cars to Canada.

Employees at four Ford dealerships in Ontario are credited with notifying police after discovering methamphetamine stashed within spare tires that did not match the make and model of Ford Fusions being shipped.

“Smugglers continue to find innovative ways to bring their drugs into Canada and Ontario which are then distributed by the criminal element operating in our communities. Project Sebright serves as an example of how we have disrupted a major drug smuggling operation responsible for importing meth into Canada.” – Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum, Provincial Commander OPP Investigations and Organized Crime.

The investigation team grew to include Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Sûreté du Québec, and Woodstock New Brunswick Police Force. Police then received more shipping information from the Ford Motor Company to locate and seize more illegal drugs.

Members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) began coordinating a multi-jurisdictional investigation in December 2018 based upon information from members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service and OPP detachments in Collingwood and Caledon. Members of OCEB then engaged with Ford Motor Company to find out where the remaining automobiles were shipped. Cars that were on a different rail car but part of the same shipment from Mexico made their way to Québec for dispersal to four Ford Motor Company dealerships in Québec and New Brunswick.

Six vehicles transported on the second rail car were found to contain packages of meth. Further inspections led to the discovery of drugs concealed in the same manner as well as information that allowed the OPP along with CBSA to intercept another shipment at the Canadian border. In total, 180 kilograms of meth located in vehicles shipped trans-continentally to Canada.

Police in Canada do not know where or when the actual exploitation of the legal cargo occurred.

OPP investigate theft from Caledon Village residence

A Caledon OPP officer responded to a theft radio call in the area of Charleston Sideroad and Highway 10 on Monday, Feb. 25 at about 2:50 p.m.

The investigation revealed that at approximately 1:43 p.m. an unknown male attended a residence at the above-mentioned area, and said that he was there to give the resident information in relation to renovations in the area. He identified himself as “Jack”. The male then asked if he could use the washroom, and was allowed to come inside the residence.

Shortly after the male left, the resident noticed that two rings, a purse containing identification, bank cards and cash was also stolen.

The male suspect is described as, Caucasian, approximately 50-years-old, 5’6’-5’7 tall, slim build and wearing a black toque, black work jeans, black boots and a black jacket.

He was observed driving a black Ford F150 with a black grill.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the residents to ask for identification from service personnel, and confirm their attendance with the company via telephone.

Vehicle evades ride in Caledon

Caledon OPP members were conducting a RIDE program at Old School Road and Bramalea Road.

At this time, a silver Honda Accord was observed approaching the RIDE spot check, then made a sudden U-turn to evade the officers.

The officers were able to catch up to the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop at Dixie Road and King Street.

Further investigation determined, that the driver and the passenger switched seats after making a U-turn, as the driver was operating the vehicle while prohibited.

As a result, a 27-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with operation while prohibited. A breath sample was provided by the driver, registering an alert. Subsequently, the vehicle was impounded for 45 days, and the driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 21 to answer to the charges.

The passenger also provided a breath sample and registered an alert reading, which resulted in a 3-day driver’s licence suspension.

OPP charge Collingwood man with child pornography offences

Collingwood – OPP members of the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit, Collingwood Detachment and Barrie Police Service have arrested and charged a Collingwood man following a three-month internet investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the town of Collingwood where numerous computer devices were seized containing Child Sexual Abuse Material on Feb. 26.

As a result of this investigation, police arrested and charged a 67-year-old man, with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Access Child Pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday 27th of February 2019 for bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.

Readers Comments (0)