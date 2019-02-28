Lack of transportation affects lives of Caledon residents

Caledon Community Services’ Transportation program is a lifeline for Domenico and Roberto Sansalone, two brothers who both have autism and high needs. CCS’ accessible transportation services go above and beyond to support them. Our drivers simply adore them both! The brothers enjoy their independence through this program because without it, they are unable to access essential services in the community and partake in their day program. For their mom Mirian and for her entire family, CCS’ Transportation Program offers hope and makes an enormous difference in their lives. For those of you who know Mirian, you know she is incredibly dedicated to caring for her sons. She has told me that knowing that CCS is there for her family gives her peace of mind. In her own words, “CCS’ transportation program is a piece of clarity when autism can be described as a puzzle!”

If you can’t get around in Caledon you’re in trouble. I encourage our community’s leaders to do something now. I appreciate that a transportation plan is being developed by the Town of Caledon. It has been in the works for a few years and one day will be a solid blueprint for Caledon’s transportation services. In the meantime, I see immense challenges here and now in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities when they can’t get around. I volunteer for an organization that provides services. We don’t like waiting for solutions when our most vulnerable residents are in trouble now and there is every reason to respond now. Planning and preparing is good. And while we’re waiting, I believe it’s worthwhile to support our most vulnerable community residents now. That’s what Caledon is all

about.

Andrea Bracaglia, Secretary,

Caledon Community Services Board of Directors

