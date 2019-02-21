Golden Hawks soar past Flyers into divison semifinal

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks are moving on.

For the second straight season, and the third time in the last four years, the junior C club has qualified for the Carruthers division semifinals in the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Officially booking their ticket to the second round on the road on Saturday, the Golden Hawks bounced back from a game one loss to the Midland Flyers to win four of the next five and send the Flyers packing in the best-of-seven series.

It was a strong bounce back for the Hawks after a 4 – 2 loss at home on Friday, with the Flyers on the brink of elimination and Caledon up three games to one.

Heading to the North Simcoe Rec Complex on Saturday night for a game six tilt, the third-place Caledon squad proved their dominance in throwing a whopping 43 shots at the Midland net, closing out the series with a 6 – 2 score at the buzzer.

Special teams was the answer for the Hawks, capitalizing on three man advantages in the opening forty minutes to help them jump out to a 4 – 1 lead.

Both Marc Simonetta and Mathiau Young rose to the occasion, as they have all season, potting a trio of points each, while the Magliozzi brothers Matt and Adam each added a pair themselves.

Sebastian Woods continued to play a large role in his team’s success, making 20 stops between the pipes to preserve his fourth win of the postseason.

Round two should prove to be quite the goaltending battle, as Woods trails only the goaltending tandem of the Alliston Hornets’ Adam Scott and Tyler Ryan in both save percentage and goals-against, Caledon’s next opponent.

The top seed came out on top in each of the four quarterfinal matchups in the Carruthers division, with the second-place Hornets first booking their ticket via a four-game sweep of the Huntsville Otters.

The top-ranked Stayner Siskins bested the Schomberg Cougars in five games, and will match up with the fourth-ranked Penetang Kings in round two, who disposed of the Orillia Terriers in six.

The Golden Hawks/Hornets series promises to be the tighter matched of the two remaining: the teams split their season series three games apiece, with three of those matchups ultimately being decided by a single goal.

