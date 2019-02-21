Liberals stand for the future

by BOB GORDANIER

I would like to remind the readers, of the values that Liberals stand for. First and foremost, Liberals stand for the future of our children. Families are the heartbeat of the country. We stand with the hard-working parents who are raising their children, while relying on healthcare and education, such as full time kindergarten through higher education; so children, can achieve their full potential.

Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien is quoted as saying, the Liberal Party has historically acted at the forefront of social change in Canada. Another Liberal Prime Minister John Turner believed that all individuals must be accorded the opportunity to live their lives and grow to the limit of their own potential, by promoting an equality of the human condition; with the responsibilities that go with these rights.

In June 2018, the electorate sent a clear message of their displeasure of the Liberal direction, and placed us squarely in the penalty box. It was very humbling and we are sincerely planning our efforts to return to the ice.

There are fundamental differences between the views of Conservatives, and Liberal ideals. After all the distractions, disruptions and destructions of the current Ontario Provincial government, the differences are becoming crystal clear. Soon there will not be one person left, who is not personally affected by the draconian measures that Premier Doug Ford has planned and implemented in the middle of the night without discussion and consultation from experts. In fact, only the rich have benefited by receiving tax cuts.

We need strong and passionate leadership, to ensure smart growth, environmental protection of our water and food producing lands; and greenbelt preservation for generations to come. More and more urban sprawl will not be considered a wise move in the history books of tomorrow. Universal healthcare and education for all, are cornerstones of advanced countries. These are attributes that make us the envy of the world and help prepare our children to be leaders in the world of tomorrow. Managing the world’s resources for the long-term and managing the increasing waste of our modern consumption patterns, will ensure the survival of the planet. The search to find alternate sources of energy and innovative 21st century solutions for a green future, must be at the top of the list, not the closing of electric vehicle charging stations and the cancelling of The Green Energy Program! New technological breakthroughs are being discovered everyday but are being thwarted by special interest groups who are busy stockpiling money.

The previous Liberal Government demonstrated a long-term view of the future, not just the next election cycle. We must work towards a fairer society where all people have a chance for a better quality of life.

