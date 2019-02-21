An urgent need for accessible transportation for seniors and people with disabilities

Transportation in the Town of Caledon is a difficult task to manage for many seniors. The distance between Caledon and most major centres is vast. Betty lives in Alton and she’s no exception to this challenge. After moving to Alton from Toronto, Betty needed transportation services. She had to get to doctor appointments, clinics and everyday shopping. When I spoke with her she shared that, “CCS’ transportation has been like magic. Their drivers are so nice, and so helpful. Many are like friends”. Betty told me that if it weren’t for this service, she would not be able to continue to live in Caledon. She wanted me to know, because she told me repeatedly, that she trusts the service and drivers with her life. I was struck by her kind comments. They reminded me that accessible transportation is absolutely an essential service required by many Caledon seniors and people with disabilities, yet it’s still underserviced. It’s time to step up.

If you can’t get around in Caledon you’re in trouble. I encourage our community’s leaders to do something now. I appreciate that a transportation plan is being developed by the Town of Caledon. It has been in the works for a few years and one day will be a solid blueprint for Caledon’s transportation services. In the meantime, I see immense challenges here and now in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities when they can’t get around. I volunteer for an organization that provides services. We don’t like waiting for solutions when our most vulnerable residents are in trouble now and there is every reason to respond now. Planning and preparing is good. And while we’re waiting, I believe it’s worthwhile to support our most vulnerable community residents now. That’s what Caledon is all about.

Bill Parnaby

Board Chair, Caledon Community Services

