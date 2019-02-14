CSHL statistic recap

Feb. 11, 2019

With only two games left in the Caledon Senior Hockey League season the Grit Bagmen finally lost their grip on first place.

The combination of Grit’s 9-4 loss to the Jiffy Lube Oilers and a 7-2 win by Rutherford Global Logistics over Heart Lake Insurance saw Rutherford grab top spot based on the number of wins. Grit and Rutherford remain tied in points with 27 each but Rutherford has one more win at 12.

In the other game Monday night at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Fines Ford Lincoln spanked Yale Industrial Trucks 10-2.

The CSHL will take next Monday off for Family Day and resume play on Feb. 25 when Grit and Rutherford will face off for first place.

Jiffy Lube 9, Grit 4

Victor Marrelli was a man on a mission for Jiffy Lube as he scored four goals and added two assists. That was enough to move him past Steve Smith for top spot in the CSHL scoring race. Marrelli has 29 goals and 25 assists for 54 points, one ahead of Smith.

Jim Kutchera matched Marrelli in points for Jiffy Lube with a goal and five assists. Scott Drouillard also had a hot hand with three goals and two assists. John Pallotta scored the other goal and added an assist. Adrian Visentin had two helpers.

Team rep James Heenan, Dom D’Orazio, Jeff Boyles and Scott Sinclair scored for Grit. Bret Smith had three assists.

Rutherford 7, Heart Lake Insurance 2

Rutherford was hit by injuries and needed some help from other teams for the big win. Drouillard came over from Jiffy Lube to continue his scoring streak with two goals and an assist. Team rep Peter Coghill led all scorers with three goals while Carlo Fantin had two goals and two assists. Roland Barbazza led the assists parade with two while Clark Chung, Grant Moffatt and Marty Madensky all had one.

Joe Guaragna and Tim Sinclair scored for Heart Lake. Single assists went to Bernie Tisdale and team rep Ian Kerr.

Fines Ford 10, Yale 2

Team rep Nick Taccogna was in Fines form with four goals and two assists for the winners. Mike Foley was right with him with three goals and two assists. Steve Tarasco had a goal and two assists. Daryl Lee and Santo Gazzolla scored the other goals. League prez Rich Petrie had two assists with singles going to John Crossley and Mike Shore.Jiri Urban and Paul Agius scored for Heart Lake. Claudio Lentini had one assist.

Feb. 4, 2019

Yale Industrial Trucks overpowered the Jiffy Lube Oilers 9-5 on Monday night to grab the lead in the fight over the last four spots in the Caledon Senior Hockey League.

The win put Yale into third place with 17 points, as only three points separates the last four spots in the CSHL regular-season battle.

In the other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, the league-leading Grit Bagmen scored two third-period goals to pull out a 2-2 tie with Heart Lake Insurance. Rutherford Global Logistics maintained its grip on second place with a 5-1 win over Fines Ford Lincoln.

Yale 9, Jiffy Lube 5

The Forklift Brigade spread the offence around as Jim Sabaziotis, Jiri Urban and Steve Smith all had two goals and two assists. Bill Herder matched the other three in points with a goal and three assists. Rod Sinclair had a goal and an assist. Team sponsor Al McFadyen scored the other goal. Claudio Lentini bagged two assists while Bill Moyer and Kyle Smith had one each.

Victor Marrelli led the Jiffy Lube gang with three goals and an assist. Jim Kutchera had a goal and two assists.

