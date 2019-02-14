Hawks blow out Flyers to take PJHL first round lead

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A high-flying offense, and a pair of lucky number sevens has the Caledon Golden Hawks up two games to one on the Midland Flyers in the first round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs.

After dropping the first game of the first round matchup, the Golden Hawks replied back with ease in back-to-back wins over the weekend, by scores of 7 – 2 and 7 – 0.

Saturday’s 7 – 2 win, the first road game of the postseason for the Golden Hawks, saw the club jump to a 2 – 0 lead thanks to the brothers Magliozzi, namely Matt and Adam.

An offense-heavy second period had the Golden Hawks up 3 – 2 after forty minutes, though they took advantage of four unanswered third period goals to tie the series at one.

Family was the theme of the night as another pair, Logan and Kegan Hoover, also each found the back of the net, while Ethan Ramsden and Andrew Woods also potted singles. Matt Magliozzi added the final tally late in the third.

Sunday’s 7 – 0 shutout once again saw the Hoover brothers take the lead, combining for a five-point night. Seven different players found twine in a total team effort, as Ramsden, Mathiau Young, Everett Flewelling, Jake Semmens, Myles Cook, and Dante Zucarro all contributed to the scoring.

The pair of high-scoring wins were an apt rebound for the third-ranked Golden Hawks after a game one loss on home ice at Caledon East Arena, where a pair of late empty-netters sewered the Hawks in a 4 – 2 loss.

Caledon’s six goals-against so far this postseason proves the worth of starting goaltender Sebastian Woods to the organization, who played in all three of the games over a three day period while posting a stellar .950 save percentage. His goals-against is second only to the Alliston Hornets’ keeper combination of Adam Scott and Tyler Ryan.

The Golden Hawks will look to keep the momentum going in the best-of-seven series on Friday, back at Caledon East Arena for an 8p.m. puck drop.

If necessary, game six will return to Midland Memorial Arena on Saturday, while game seven would go at 7p.m. Sunday evening back in Caledon.

The Carruthers division has yet to see a team qualify for the division semifinal round, though both the Stayner Siskins and Alliston Hornets are one game away. Alliston leads the Huntsville Otters three games to none, while the Schomberg Cougars staved off elimination on Monday to sit down three games to one to Stayner.

Elsewhere around the division, the Orillia Terriers lead 2 – 1 over the Penetang Kings.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

