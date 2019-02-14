Designated driver gets charged with impaired driving in Bolton

February 14, 2019 · 0 Comments

Caledon OPP were dispatched to a report of a possible impaired driver leaving a bar in the area of Allan Drive and Queen Street South in Bolton on Sunday, Feb 10 at about 11:09 p.m.

Police located the vehicle and its’ three occupants on Highway 50 and spoke with the driver. The driver identified himself as “the designated driver” of the group.

While speaking to the driver, the officer determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and proceeded to arrest him accordingly.

As a result, a 24-year-old resident of Brampton, has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada: Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Feb. 28, to answer to the charges.

The OPP would like to remind drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.

Shoplifter threatened customers, assaulted office in Bolton

A Caledon OPP officer responded to a theft at a business located at Highway 50 and Healey Road in Bolton on Saturday, Feb. 9.

The officer located the suspect in the plaza and arrested him for theft. The investigation determined that the suspect attended several other businesses in the area, and stole merchandise. The suspect also visited a spa, where he received a service, but left without paying. While at the spa, the suspect also threatened a customer.

During his interactions with the officer, the suspect became increasingly uncooperative and assaulted the officer.

A 35-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the following two counts of theft under $5000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of fraud under $5000, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of uttering threats – causing death or bodily harm and one count of assaulting a peace officer

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

OPP executed warrant for illegal cannabis

On Wednesday Jan. 30 members of the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Hamilton Police Service, executed search warrants at two illegal cannabis storefronts in Hamilton, Ontario.

As a result of the warrants being executed, police enforced an interim closure of the premises as per section 18 (3) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA) as well as seized suspected processed cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis hash, cannabis oil, edibles, vape pens, products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Canadian currency, ATM machine, surveillance system and a 2019 Chevrolet Spark motor vehicle.

A number of individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA) and with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, contrary to section 355 (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC).

A 25-years-old, of Etobicoke, Ontario;

A 21-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario;

A 34-years-old, of Thorald, Ontario;

A 21-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario;

A48-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario;

A, 20-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario;

A, 26-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario;

A 21-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario;

A 23-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario; and

A 27-years-old, of Hamilton, Ontario.

They were all released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Hamilton, Ontario at a later date.

Approximately 26,000 grams of processed cannabis, 900 grams of cannabis resin and a large amount of products containing THC were seized. In addition, approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency was seized.

The OPP is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services. This strategy will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.

The focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Half of season’s snowmobiler deaths involved riding on unsafe ice

With Snowmobile Safety Week getting underway this week, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are dismayed by the recurring causal factors in snowmobiler deaths, most notably, those that stem from snowmobilers travelling on unsafe ice again this season.

Three of this season’s six snowmobilers who died were travelling on unsafe ice. Two of the snowmobilers went through the ice. In the third ice-related incident, the snowmobiler drove into open water. Speed, driving too fast for the conditions and alcohol/drugs were factors in the other three fatal incidents.

During the 2017/2018 season, three of the 14 snowmobilers who died were also travelling on unsafe ice when they drove into open water. Alcohol/drugs were linked to six of last season’s fatalities and speed played a role in five of the deaths.

In an effort to enhance snowmobile safety, the OPP is now engaging its aviation and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Aviation support is an effective tool in a number of situations such as speed enforcement, search and rescue and detecting dangerous snowmobile operation. UAS support is a valuable resource at snowmobile collision scenes and for accessing locations that are inaccessible by other means.

“The use of OPP aviation and UAS support demonstrates our latest efforts to keep snowmobile communities safe. Despite our commitment to saving lives, our use of innovative technology and our valued partnership with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, it is not enough. We need all snowmobilers to understand that regardless of where they are riding, the only safe ride is a risk-free ride.”

– Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, Provincial Commander, Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

“Snowmobiling is a great way to explore the province in the winter, but we need everyone to be safe and obey the law. It doesn’t matter whether you’re driving a snowmobile, a car or any other type of vehicle – there’s no place for impaired or unsafe drivers in Ontario.”

– Kinga Surma, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation

“Safety is a shared responsibility for every snowmobiler on OFSC Prescribed Snowmobile Trails. Riders should remember that no ice is safe ice. Travel on staked trails, and check the Interactive Trail Guide before you go. The OFSC commends the OPP for their continued dedication to ensuring our trails remain safe for riders of all experience levels.”

– Ryan Eickmeier, Executive Director, Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

Snowmobile Safety Week runs from January 19 to 27, 2019.

Readers Comments (0)