Ontario government will not proceed with Schedule 10 in Bill 66, Restoring Ontario’s Competitiveness Act, 2018

February 14, 2019

By SYLVIA JONES

Bill 66 was introduced in the Ontario Legislature for first reading on December 6th, 2018. Included in the Bill were proposed changes to the Planning Act that would streamline the land use planning approvals process, specifically related to job creation.

Additionally included in this Bill is our plan that is rooted in the five core commitments to Ontario families and to ensure that Ontario is Open for Business.

I have been clear since Bill 66 was introduced that we are committed to protecting the Greenbelt and that we would not support any projects that went against that commitment. Our government will ensure that every project meets the commitments outlined in the Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan, which will enforce the protection of groundwater, lakes and waterways.

We want to provide municipalities with choice on what they can build in their communities, and we would ensure that these projects meet all of the provincial conditions and environmental requirements.

We were clear from the beginning that the municipal planning tool in Schedule 10 in Bill 66 would never be approved at the expense of the Greenbelt or other provincial interests like water quality, public health and safety.

As a result of some confusion and misinterpretation that grew from discussions about Bill 66, we will be removing Schedule 10 of Bill 66.

By cutting red tape on businesses in Ontario and ensuring safety in the workplace, our government is encouraging investment and creating jobs in Ontario.

If you have any questions about Bill 66, Restoring Ontario’s Competitiveness Act, 2018, I encourage you to contact my office at 519-941-7751 or by email at sylvia.jonesco@pc.ola.org.

