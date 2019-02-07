Bolton’s Seung Ju Kim kicks to taekwondo gold

February 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Seung Ju Kim has already reached the pinnacle of the taekwondo podium: but his sights are set even higher.

The Bolton native kicked his way to a gold medal at the 2019 Canadian National Taekwondo Championship, held in early January at the Quebec City Convention Centre. Facing off against 425 of the top athletes from across the nation, Kim brought home some provincial pride as a member of Team Ontario in the 53kg distinction.

Dubbed “the most prestigious event on the domestic competition calendar” by Taekwondo Canada, Kim took to the mat in the championship match decked in blue to his Quebec opponent Tristan Moreault’s red, where he handily took home the trophy with a score of 13:32. He toppled a pair of Ontario teammates to reach the tournament finale.

Kim trains out of Bolton Taekwondo, under the tutelage of his father, Master Seungyoung Kim. The senior Kim was on hand in Quebec City to congratulate his son on his huge accomplishment.

“He is very excited,” said Master Kim. “This is his dream.”

So what’s next for the young Kim after reaching the top of the national stage? Seung Ju has his sights set on this summer’s Pan Am Games, representing the red and white for Team Canada on the world stage.

“He needs a lot of practice to win,” said Master Kim of the world’s pinnacle taekwondo event.

The Canadian National Taekwondo Championship served as a qualification tournament to make Team Canada, as well as a qualification for the World Cadet Championships, which will serve as Kim’s focus after returning from the Pan Am Games.

For anyone looking to get into the sport of taekwondo, or just simply curious, Bolton Taekwondo offers a range of classes for anyone four and up, giving Kim’s students the opportunity to “get fit and stay fit in mind and body.”

Readers Comments (0)