Belfountain Community Organization does not represent all

February 7, 2019

Blood Pudding, not a pudding. Salisbury Steak, not a steak. Mince Meat, not meat. Belfountain Community Organization, not really a community organization.

On Thursday the BCO held its Annual general meeting. The group was formed in 1987 to oppose a proposed subdivision and its mandate expanded in 1993 to include roads, recreation and water concerns. The group is comprised of some 25 people from Belfountain and surroundings. At the general meeting, 17 directors are chosen to run the organization. Again this year the group was unable to get 17 people to run, settling on an acclamation of 14.

In recent months the BCO has begun showing a political bias and motivation. In November they endorsed a slate of municipal candidates. Currently they are engaged in stopping Bill 66, the” Restoring Ontario Competiveness Act.” This involved an alliance with the advocacy group Environmental Defence. The BCO also invited the Green Party to help it understand the “impacts” of Bill 66.

The BCO is comprised of dedicated members that have the best interest of the community at heart. Unfortunately many also have a proclivity to interject their environmental passion into the recent decisions of the group. Their politicized passion is then presented to the public, press and Town Council under the guise of the Belfountain community’s opinion. I don’t see how the decision of 14 people or a portion thereof reflect or warrant this recognition. They do not speak for me.

Stephen Reave

Belfountain

