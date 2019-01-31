Integrated Caledon Crisis Outreach Program

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), in any given year, 1 in 5 Canadians will experience a mental health or addiction problem. Nearly 4000 Canadians die by suicide each year – an average 11 per day.

Caledon Detachment OPP with the support of CMHA’s 24.7 Crisis Support Peel Dufferin Team, have been working together since December of 2015 to address those troubling statistics. The team consists of a police officer and a crisis worker, responding to clients experiencing a crisis.

The goal of the Integrated Caledon Crisis Outreach Program is to enhance the quality of service and support to the residents of the Town of Caledon, who are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis, with a friendly, professional, and empathetic program.

The program has seen 1600 clients in the last three years, and has become a well-known and respected program in the Town on Caledon and in mental health communities. The program also assisted countless residents in need to access appropriate and much needed resources.

January 30th, 2019 is Bell Let’s Talk day, please remember:

• Language matters – the words you use can make all the difference. Words can help, but they can also hurt.

• Educate yourself – when it comes to mental illness, education is key.

• Be kind – simple kindness can make a world of a difference.

If you are in a mental health crisis, we can help – call 24.7 Crisis Support Peel Dufferin at 905-278-90-36 or 1-888-811-2222 (Caledon).

Stunt driver goes double the speed limit in a snow storm

An officer from the Traffic Unit of the Caledon OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 near Chester Drive on Monday, Jan 28 at about 12:30 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, the officer observed a silver BMW SUV travelling at a high rate of speed in snowy and slippery conditions. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 130 km/hr. in a posted 60 km/hr. zone.

As a result, A 23-year-old of Cornwall has been charged with Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed.

The driver received a 7-day licence suspension and their motor vehicle was seized for a period of 7 days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

The officers from the Caledon OPP attended 18 motor vehicle collisions and eight traffic hazard radio calls in the town of Caledon in the last 24 hours. Even though the weather conditions have been treacherous and unpredictable, here are some winter driving safety reminders for all motorists:

• Slow down and give yourself extra travel time.

• Accelerate and decelerate slowly

• Keep a safe distance between yourself and other vehicles, especially snow plows.

• Don’t tailgate

• Brake before making turns

• Always pay attention

Same driver stopped for driving while under suspension twice within minutes

An officer from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was on patrol along Kennedy Road and Mayfield Road on Monday, Jan 28 at about 10 a.m.

A traffic stop was conducted, and it was determined that the driver was suspended. The driver was charged with Driving while under Suspension.

The officer returned to his duties, and within minutes at about 10:19 am, observed the same driver operating his vehicle again. The driver was pulled over, arrested and charged again. His vehicle was seized at the scene.

