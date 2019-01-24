Saints well represented on Team Ontario football

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

It may not have been the final score he was looking for, but Nathan Falconi can now say he scored a touchdown at AT&T Stadium.

The St. Andrew’s College student joined Team Ontario last week at the 2019 International Bowl against Team USA at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

The only major for the Canadian squad in a 61 – 7 defeat, the up-and-coming recruit in the class of 2020 still said he had “an absolutely amazing experience.”

The highly-touted receiver/quarterback told canadafootballchat.com late last year he has been working hard to put his name in the mouth of scouts.

“I have been training to make myself stronger and faster and have been working with a QB coach to improve my football and throwing.”

Starting as a running back in his first season of football at the age of eight, the Bolton native switched to quarterback in his second season with the Orangeville Outlaws…a move that has paid off in dividends, winning the first of seven Most Valuable Player awards that have come his way.

“If I had a chance to speak to all the scouts out there right now, I would describe my playing type as dual-threat QB, that works hard on and off the field and by being a leader to my teammates. No matter where I am on the field or position I give nothing less than one-hundred percent and work just as hard to improve mentally and physically.”

He also spent time with the Durham Dolphins program of the Ontario Provincial Football League.

He has the hardware (soft-wear?) to back up his mental and physical prowess, too: Falconi is a black belt martial artist.

His long resume, including a pair of MVP nods while on the Saints Jr. Varsity squad in 2017 and the Varsity squad in 2018, was instrumental in the sixteen-year old Falconi being chosen as a team captain for the Bowl.

Falconi also has some advice to offer to young quarterbacks just breaking into the high school ranks.

“Get more help with footwork, reading defenses before and during the play and don’t hesitate to run when no one is open.”

SAC Varsity coach Len Gurr tweeted out that he was “extremely proud” of both Falconi and SAC teammate Brendan Dilworth, who joined Falconi on Team Ontario as a centre/defensive back, adding “the future is extremely bright” for the players.

