Arts in review for 2018 – Part Two

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD

This week features Art from May to August.

Here, then, for the second year, is the Citizen’s Arts in Review.

May –

-3 to 20 TOV’S production of The Birds and The Bees by Mark Crawford about a love life after 50, friendships old and new, and loyalty that is indifferent to time.

– 3 to 12 CTHP- produced the farce, Dilemma Over Dinner, definitively farcical with a planned dinner that could not go wrong but does so exquisitely: politics, old antagonisms – everything you could wish for.

– 4 TOV -Starlight Gala – dinner before the Opening Night of The Birds and The Bees and artistic Director, David Nairn, standing on a chair, announced the upcoming season.

-5 AMAC hosted their Spring Open House with a Celtic theme – Get Your Celtic On!

-5 AMAC installation of Fiona Leggs’ The Maze Project on the grounds of the Mill.

5- BookLore – launch of I Am Orangeville 2 by Les Sabo

– 7 MNM – May’s British film was Finding Your feet about a lady in mid-life who was persuaded to start again with very cheerful results.

-25 to 27 TOV’s Battle of the Bands with T.O.Y.S. Battling out favourite songs from famous bands! Raising the roof.

-22 to June 15 –TOV – Theatre for Young Audiences took Boys and Girls and Other Mythological Creatures into elementary schools. TYA is a theatre touring company that brings productions dealing with “issued- based, age- appropriate topics, presenting them in a bright and entertaining way that ..students can engage with and understand.”

– 31 to June 2 – Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival. Now known internationally for the quality of the entertainment, organization and accessibility, this award winning festival brings musicians from all over the world, and thousands of visitors to Orangeville.

June-

-2 Headwaters Art Gallery – opening of the artist’s interpretive trip across Canada.

– 7 to 9 TOV presents Sea Change, starring C.P.O.S. Drama Troupe. The play was created/directed by Jane Ohland -Cameron, with movement designed by Jenee Gowing. The eleven actors explored adventure in their lives.

12 – BookLore hosted Taco Reno’s talk on Health and Nutrition at the Orangeville Library.

15- AMAC – Noodle Gallery opens Julia Gilmore’s farewell show Adieu with Hue in which exhibited her bigger than life view of the world and the vibrant colours she sees it.

July –

-9 to 13 -TOV – day camp (ages 4 to 6) Wonderland to Neverland – a week of quite varied theatre arts fun, exploring drama, music, storytelling – magic of theatre.

-14 -AMAC – Headwaters Arts Gallery – Opening of late Denis Hopkins originals for sale. The show and sale was also to assure his widow that his paintings were being enjoyed by people in their own homes.

-16 to 20 (ages 7 to 10) A more intense week of learning about theatre arts – character development, improv, staging, using “inspiration from various stories and our imaginations.”

– 20 to 21 -TOV: FringeNorth brought to Orangeville by Theatre Orangeville, the best of the Fringe Festival Toronto, for the first time. The two plays were staged in a two separate venues over two days, to the delight of the sold out audiences.

– 20 to 22 July Equus Film Festival at the Opera House was a weekend of films of many different lengths about or including horses. An American tour, this was its only stop in Canada.

– 27 to 29 TOV: Theatre Orangeville Musical Young Company produced The Secret Garden. After a month of intense rehearsal with young thespians, to whom TOV gives an entirely professional experience, the creation of this presentation of the well loved story of an orphaned Indian girl being sent to live with her sullen uncle and his presumed sick son stunned audiences, who filled the house over the four performances.

-28 – tremendous weekend for the newly minted Museum of Dufferin- MoD – (formerly, Dufferin County Museum and Archives), opening after several months of renovations, primarily focussed on the fabulous Cornflower permanent collection.

“Not as dramatic,” said Nanci Malek, Marketing and Events Coordinator at the MoD, “but it is our crowning achievement.”

-28 was the kick off of the Temperance and Temptations, a fun and very educational look at the days of prohibition here in Canada, which was not nearly as stringent as in the USA. The characters and premise were introduced at the museum to announce the upcoming tours to take place in the fall.

– 29 MoD Grand Official Opening of the MoD, showing off the renovations and giving the public the opportunity to visit the newly established, and permanent installation of the well know and well loved Cornflower Glass Exhibit, the largest collection of Cornflower Glass in Canada.

-29 MoD – Loops and Lattes – a two kilometre hike with hike book author, Nicola Ross, and County Forest Manager, Caroline Mach. Refreshments back at the museum.

