RIDE spot check leads to drugs arrest

Caledon OPP were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Highway 50 and Zimmerman Drive in the town of Caledon on Friday, January 18 at about 10:38 p.m.

A traffic stop was conducted, and an approved screening device test was administered on the male driver. As a result, the driver received a three-day warn suspension for being a Class G2 licence holder with Blood Alcohol Concentration (B.A.C.) above zero.

During the traffic stop, the officer learned that the driver had a large amount of cannabis, pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, shatter powder and cannabis edibles in plain view inside of his vehicle. An estimated amount of $22,000 in drugs was seized as a result.

The 25-year-old driver of Brampton was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, driving a motor vehicle with no validation on the plate and driving as a novice with a blood alcohol concentration level above zero.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Feb. 18, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Police charge Caledon man with sex offences against a young person

Members from the Caledon Major Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police laid charges in an investigation pertaining to sexual offences against a young person.

On this day, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old Caledon resident with three counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching a person under 16-years-old, three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16-years-old and luring a person under 16-years-old by means of telecommunication.

Anyone who may have had similar contact with the accused person or any information is requested to contact Det. Const. Shaun Holmes of the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the words “PEEL plus your tip information”, or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Thefts from motor vehicles in Southfields

There have been five reported incidents of theft from motor vehicles that occurred overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 16 in the Southfields neighbourhood in the town of Caledon.

In all five incidents, a passenger side window was broken, and valuables were stolen by the suspect. The suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, about 6-feet tall, medium build, wearing a black toque, black jacket with a front zipper, running shoes and gloves.

In these incidents, victims lost wallets, identification, various documents, and a laptop.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public about some theft-preventative measures that will help to protect your vehicle from being burglarized or stolen:

• Never leave valuable items or merchandise in plain view, use your trunk instead or better yet remove all valuable items from your vehicle

• If you have a garage, use it and lock both your vehicle and the garage

• Never leave your vehicle keys in plain view or in an easily accessible area

• Do not leave your vehicle registration certificate & proof of insurance in your vehicle

• Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area

• Don’t think your dark tinted windows will hide your valuables. Thieves often use flashlights to see through tint

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

