Siskins topple Golden Hawks in battle of PJHL giants

January 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By Jake Courtepatte

One winning streak had to end in Sunday’s Provincial Junior Hockey League matchup at Caledon East Arena, and unfortunately, it was the home side Golden Hawks.

Each riding a four-game winning streak, the Golden Hawks met with the Stayner Siskins in a battle of the number-two and number-one teams respectively in the Carruthers division, jockeying for position with just one week left on the schedule.

It was all Siskins in this one, with the league’s best offense throwing 47 shots on Caledon goaltender Sebastian Woods in a 9 – 3 effort.

Mathiau Young put the Golden Hawks on the board first late in the first period, though four straight Stayner goals in the second period proved to be the home side’s undoing.

If these two sides are to meet in the late rounds of the postseason, the bad blood has already started spilling: Caledon forward William Patry dropped the gloves with Stayner’s Kyle Kuznik late in the first period. Captain Matt Magliozzi and Andrew Woods had Caledon’s other markers, while Marc Simonetta chip in a pair of helpers.

In a spell of good news Sunday, Magliozzi’s lone goal extended his point streak to a whopping thirteen games, the long streak for the Hawks so far this season. He was fresh off a hat trick performance on Thursday night in Schomberg to face the Cougars, where he notched the majority of the Hawks’ goals in a 5 – 2 win.

Kicking off his night with a pair of goals in the first twenty seconds of the second period, he added an assist on an empty-netter from Andrew Woods late in the game. Young also scored for Caledon, while Dylan Cox picked up his third win in a row between the pipes.

Both Magliozzi and Simonetta continue to sit at or near the top of the divisional scoring race, Simonetta leading the way with 30 goals and 42 assists in 36 games, two points up on Magliozzi’s total of 70.

With Sunday’s win over the Golden Hawks, the Siskins (28-5-2-2) have officially wrapped up the top spot in the Carruthers division, holding a nine-point lead over Caledon with four games left on the Golden Hawk (24-10-2-1) schedule.

The Hawks will finish in either the second or third position in the eight-team division, currently sitting three points up on the Alliston Hornets (23-9-1-1) who have three games in hand.

A rematch goes with the clinched Siskins on Thursday at Stayner Memorial Arena, a crucial game for one side only. The Hawks then return to Caledon on Sunday in yet another crucial matchup with the Hornets, the final meeting of the season between the two squads.

Puck drop Sunday is set for 7p.m.

The final home game of the regular season goes the following Sunday (Jan.27), hosting the eighth-place Cougars in what could be a preview of the PJHL playoffs first round.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

