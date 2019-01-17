Multiple impaired drivers arrested in Caledon

January 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Caledon officers responded to a call for service in the area of Airport Road and Old Church Road on Saturday, Jan 12 at about 8;35 p.m. As a result of the police investigation, a male driver was stopped and arrested.

A 37-year-old man from Vaughan, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 milligrams.

Caledon officers responded to a fail to remain collision in the area of Airport Road and Old School Road on Sunday, Jan 13 at about 12:23 a.m. The officers located and arrested the driver, who initially fled the scene of the collision.

A 41-year-old man of Brampton, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 miligrams and failing to stop after an accident.

Caledon officers, officers were called to the area of Highway 10 and Escarpement Sideroad for the report of a possible impaired driver on Sunday, Jan. 13th, 2019, at about 1:31 a.m.

Officers located the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested.

A 41-year-old resident, of Southgate Township, has been charged with refusing to comply with demand, driving while under suspension and using a plate not authorized for the vehicle.

The OPP remains committed to enforcing impaired driving laws and educating road users about the dangers posed by motorists, who drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Drivers need to remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair one’s ability to drive.

Police appeal to the public for witnesses following a crash with a stolen car

Caledon OPP responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Dixie Road and Old School Road that occurred between a stolen SUV travelling westbound and a sedan travelling southbound on Saturday, Oct. 13 at around 4 p.m.

The collision sent a 55-year-old mother and her 35-year-old daughter to a trauma centre, both with major injuries. Police were able to successfully apprehend one adult and four youths, who fled from the SUV on foot after the collision. They were arrested and charged; four youths cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 20-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with the following criminal offences:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle Cause Bodily Harm (x 2)

• Driving While Ability Impaired Cause Bodily Harm (Motor Vehicle- Alcohol) (x 2)

• Fail to Stop at Scene of Accident Involving Bodily Harm (x 2).

• Driving While Under Suspension

• Fail to Render Assistance.

A 17-year-old male from Brampton has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Fail to Comply with Recognizance (x 2).

• Two 16-year-old males from Brampton have both been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

A 15-year-old male from Caledon was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Fail to Comply with Recognizance (x 2)

• Fail to Comply with Sentence (x 2).

Officers strongly believe that there are witnesses of the incident, who have yet to come forward to speak to the police. Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Provincial Constable Rachael Aaltink of the Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online atwww.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Police appeal to the public for witnesses

The OPP is appealing to the public for witnesses of the fatal collision that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at approximately 1:08 pm, at the intersection of McLaughlin Road and the Grange Side Road in the town of Caledon.

It was determined that a black 2001 Honda Civic was traveling South on McLaughlin Road, when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a concrete bridge. The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the above vehicle, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information and details surrounding this vehicle and collision on Oct. 31, 2018, is asked to contact Prov. Const. Sergiu Vasilos of the Caledon OPP detachment at (905)-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122, or email sergiu.vasilos@opp.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Readers Comments (0)