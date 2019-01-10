Two Caledon drivers charged with impaired driving offences

Two people from Caledon have been charged with drive offences during the first week of January.

A 30-year-old resident has been charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of over 80 milligrams per 100 millimetres.

A 28-year-old citizen was charged with refusing a breath test and driving while prohibited.

Driver faces multiple charges following collision in Bolton

Caledon OPP responded to a fail to remain motor vehicle collision at Highway 50 and Downey Drive in Bolton on Sunday, Dec. 23 2018 at 8 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles – one of the vehicles failed to remain at the scene of the accident.

The officers located the suspect vehicle, which had heavy damage to the front, in the parking lot of a nearby plaza. The male driver of the vehicle was asleep inside at the time.

After further police investigation, a 52-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged with fail to stop after accident, having care and control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor, refusal to comply with breath demand, operation while impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Court on Jan. 10 to answer to the charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

RIDE Arrest in Caledon

Officers from the Community Response Unit of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting RIDE program at the intersection of Kennedy Road and Dougall Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 22 2018 at 11:45 p.m.

The officers checked over 100 vehicles, which resulted in one roadside three-day driver’s license suspension, and one drinking and driving arrest.

A 44-year-old male resident of Brampton, is to appear in Orangeville Court on Jan. 10 to answer to the charge of operation while impaired with More than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

According to Arrivealive.org, here is what an impaired driving charge will cost a first time convicted impaired driver:

Criminal Code Fine – $1000

Remedial Measures Program – $578

License Reinstatement Fee – $150

Increase in Insurance Costs – $18,000*

Ignition Interlock – $1,350

Court Costs – $2,000 – $10,000

TOTAL – $23,078 (minimum) to $31,078 (could be more)

For more information on this and what you can do to prevent drinking and driving, visit: http://www.arrivealive.org/statistics-and-legislation/

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP are committed to public safety. RIDE programs are conducted throughout the day and evening on any given day.

Caledon OPP investigating a sudden death

Caledon OPP responded to a sudden death on Thursday, Dec. 27 2018 at about 7:25 p.m.

The deceased male has been identified as 18-year-old Tyler Swartz of Thornhill.

Jonathan Weir, 20-years-old of Caledon has been arrested and charged with first degree murder. The accused made a brief court appearance on Dec. 28 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville and remains in custody.

Members with the Caledon OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigating the circumstances that led to the male’s death under the direction of Detective Inspector Chris Landry, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

A publication ban has been issued and no further information will be made available.

Mississauga man charged with drunk driving on New Years Day

Caledon OPP stopped a vehicle on Kennedy Road and Snellview Boulevard in the Town of Caledon on New Year’s Day shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The driver was found to have been drinking. A 24-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, driving a motor vehicle with no license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 17th, 2019 to answer to the charges.

The OPP is reminding the public to call 9-1-1 if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. In doing so, you could be saving lives.

Updated Distracted Driving Laws Now in Effect

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police wish to highlight the updated distracted driving laws which came into place yesterday.

Distracted driving is a broad term that can encompass any behaviour that takes the operator’s attention away from operating their vehicle. The three main types of distraction are visual – taking your eyes off the road, manual – taking your hands of the wheel and cognitive – taking your mind off what you’re doing.

Drivers who cause a collision or exhibit very poor driving directly related to being inattentive (eating, drinking, reading a map etc.) could be charged with careless driving. The fines and demerit points for careless driving remain unchanged.

As of January 1, 2019, the penalties for driving with a hand-held wireless communication device (a portion of distracted driving) have increased for motorists in Ontario as of Jan. 1 2019. It includes fine increases up to $1000, three demerit points for a first offence and a three-day license suspension and penalties rise for subsequent convictions.

Novice drivers (G1, G2, M1 or M2) who are convicted of distracted driving will receive the same fines, but will receive longer licence suspensions as opposed to demerit points. For a complete list of the updated fine/suspension increases please visit: www.ontario.ca/page/distracted-driving

Break and enter in Caledon

Caledon OPP responded to a residential break and enter in the area of Finnerty Side Road and Humber Station Road on Monday, Dec. 17.

The incident occurred between 11am to 1pm, while the residents were out. The entry was gained by the suspect(s) unknown through the front door. Jewellery, electronics and unwrapped gifts were stolen.

Police have received information that an individual(s) was going door to door in the area offering puppies for sale around the time that this residential break in occurred.

