More than $60,000 raised in the rain for Ride Don’t Hide

Writtem by Jasen Obermeyer

Despite the rainy and cool weather, cyclists came out to support the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Peel Dufferin ‘Ride Don’t Hide,’ and successfully raised over their $60,000 goal to help raise awareness and funds for mental health programs and services. The event, the largest mental health ride in Canada and 7th annual across the country, sees cyclists tackle a 5k, 10k, 20k, 25k, 50k, and 100k ride in support of mental health funding. For Peel Dufferin, it took place at the Lloyd Wilson Arena this past Sunday (June 24). Cyclists enjoyed a breakfast, post-ride barbeque, and several prizes were given out. “The idea is not about raising funds, it’s more about promoting mental health awareness and good mental health,” says Gary Carty, CMHA Peel Dufferin chair of the ride committee. Their website states that CMHA Peel Dufferin is “the leading client-driven, community-based mental health organization serving youth, adults and their families,” in Brampton, Caledon, Mississauga, Dufferin County, Rexdale, North Etobicoke and West Woodbridge. In addition, the association provides community development to mental health awareness and addressing the stigma surrounding mental illness, something Mr. Carty says is one the problems when dealing with mental health. “If you’re suffering from depression, if you have community support, you’re going to get the support you need to pull you out of that darkness.” He continued, “For me it’s about the awareness.” Although he added that he is a cyclist and enjoys the ride, he tries to get as many people interested, as he has dealt with people who have suffered from mental illness. Mr. Carty says that many cyclists have known someone who deals/dealt with mental health, have lost someone to it, or have suffered from it themselves. “Depression is something that creeps into everybody’s world,” he stressed. “It’s a very dangerous animal, it has to be looked after.”

