Golden Hawks sting Hornets in powerhouse matchup

December 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks faced their toughest challenge of the season head on, and came out on the other end as the recipients of three of four possible points.

Going up against the top two teams in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Carruthers division outside of the Hawks in a pair of weekend games, Caledon came out with a tie against the Stayner Siskins and a win versus the Alliston Hornets.

Thursday’s matchup with Stayner had the Hawks facing a Stayner team at the height of their potential, winners of nine of their last ten games including a 6 – 4 win over the Hawks one game prior.

Needing to be at the top of his game against the league’s most high-powered offense, Sebastian Woods was stellar between the pipes for the Hawks in the first period, stopping eleven of the twelve pucks he faced. His counterpart Marcus Semiao was equally incredible in the Stayner net, stopping all eight Caledon shots in the first period before making a whopping 24 saves in the second, allowing just one goal shorthanded off the stick of Mathiau Young who sprung in shorthanded.

At the tail end of a penalty kill with Young in the box for roughing, Stayner took their second lead of the game late in the second period, though Caledon captain Matt Magliozzi notched a powerplay goal of his own early in the third to tie it at two.

The score stuck through extra time, including Woods making a stop on Stayner’s Ryan Bell in a penalty shot early in overtime.

The tie was the second in four games this year between the league’s top two squads.

It didn’t get much easier for the Hawks on Sunday in hosting the Alliston Hornets, a crucial matchup between two teams separated by just one point in division standings.

Woods once again shone in net in stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced, while the Caledon skaters solved Alliston goaltender Tyler Ryan often and early in cruising to a 5 – 2 victory.

Magliozzi led the way up front with a three-point night, while Jake Semmens, Kegan Hoover, and Darius Kondrotas all found the back of the net as well.

With the win, Woods brings his total to fourteen on the year, in elite company along with Stayner goaltender Zach Levac. Orillia’s Jason Cumbo is the only other keeper in double digit numbers with ten.

The win is a nice bounce-back for a team caught in one of its very rare ruts of the year, going three games without adding to the win column for just the second time all season. The Golden Hawks (19-8-2-1) gained some breathing room from the ever-buzzing Hornets (18-9-9-1), now three points up, albeit with a game in hand for Alliston.

Stayner (22-4-2-2) continues to pace the division standings, seven points up on the Golden Hawks.

With the holiday break looming, Caledon has just one game on the schedule for this week, hosting the Orillia Terriers (12-11-1-2) at Caledon East Arena on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 7p.m.

They return to action to visit with the Hornets at New Tecumseh Rec Centre on Dec. 28.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

