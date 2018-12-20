Stolen vehicle recovered and driver arrested

Caledon OPP received a report of a stolen motor vehicle from a car dealership in Bolton on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Detectives from the Community Street Crime Unit attended and began their investigation into the theft of a grey 2019 Ford Explorer valued at $61,000.

On the Dec. 13, the investigation revealed that the stolen vehicle was in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 in the City of Toronto. Detectives from the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit with assistance from Detectives of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) were subsequently able to locate the stolen vehicle and arrested the driver without incident.

A 43-year-old Brampton man was charged with the following offences: possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of heroin and fail to comply with probation order.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21 2019 at the Old City Hall in Toronto.

If you have any information in relation this incident, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122, or email Det. Dias directly at archie.dias@opp.ca.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Weekend ride programs result in numerous charges

Between Dec. 14 to 16, Caledon OPP’s Community Response Unit, working with members of the Detachment’s Traffic Unit and Emergency Response Team members conducted several RIDE checkpoints around Caledon, removing four drunk drivers from Caledon roadways.

As a result of these RIDE checkpoints, numerous charges were laid four counts of operate motor vehicle over 80 milligrams, one count of dangerous operation of motor vehicle, one count of driving while imparied and one count of failing to comply with undertaking.

Let’s keep our roads safe during this Holiday season by avoiding drinking and driving:

• Choose a non-drinking designated driver if you are consuming alcohol.

• Ask for a ride – there are numerous non-for-profit organizations and apps that can assist you with that.

• Call a taxi.

• Be responsible – make safe decisions.

The OPP asks the pubic to call the police if they suspect impaired driving, which could include the following:

• Making wide turns

• Weaving, swerving, drifting, or straddling the center line

• Almost striking an object or vehicle

• Driving at a very slow speed

• Driving on the wrong side of the road

• Stopping without a cause

• Braking erratically

• Responding slowly to traffic signals

The OPP Festive RIDE program will run until Jan. 2.

Two people arrested and charged

Caledon OPP responded to reports of theft from motor vehicle in progress in the area of Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard and Arcadia Drive on Monday, Dec. 17 at about 2:45 a.m.

The responding officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier. It was determined that the vehicle was utilized by the parties stealing from vehicles in the area.

After checking the area further, the officers located two male suspects, who engaged officers in a brief foot pursuit before they were apprehended. As a result of the investigation, two young persons from Brampton have each been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youths cannot be identified.

One male suspect described as wearing all dark hooded clothing is still outstanding.

If you have been the victim of this property crime and you have not yet reported it to police, we are asking that you please do so. Further, if you possess video surveillance footage that would assist in this matter, please contact Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Keep in mind the benefits of reporting crime to the police – it allows for our crime analysts to map the data and accurately record statistics and helps build an intelligence network where police can get a better picture of what’s really going on in the community. Property crime, such as thefts from vehicles, is often a crime of opportunity and you can reduce your chance of becoming a victim by taking the following actions:

Protect your property

• Watch for suspicious people or activity in your neighbourhood.

• Deter potential criminals. Ensure outside lights work and consider motion sensor lighting and installing video cameras

• Lock the doors and close the windows of your vehicle.

• Do not leave your car running.

• Park in well-lit areas.

• Hide any valuables, secure them in the trunk or bring them inside.

Robbery at a Bolton convenience store

Caledon OPP responded to a robbery at a convenience store located at Highway 50 and Healey Road in the Town of Caledon on Tuesday, Dec 11.

The incident involved two masked male suspects, who entered the store and stole money, while one suspect brandished a black handgun.

The first suspect is described as: a male, Approximately 6’0”, wearing a black sweater with hood up, blue vest, black pants, white Adidas shoes, and black mask with skeleton print on it.

The second suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’7”, Wearing a black jacket with a green safety vest pattern with hood up, black pants, black shoes, and black mask with skeleton print on it and carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or Det. Const. Holmes at shaun.holmes@opp.ca.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

