Community steps up for CCS Santa Fund

December 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

Once again, the community in Caledon stepped up this year for Caledon Community Services (CCS) Santa Fund, ensuring the less fortunate can enjoy Christmas.

Since 1982, the Santa Fund has helped families in times of need. The contributions go to 213 individuals and families and 199 children in Caledon that live below the poverty line.

“It’s the whole community rallying together for Caledon residents,” says Nicole Dumanski, CCS employment specialist. “It’s one of the biggest things that we do all year.”

Toys, food, gift cards, clothes, stocking stuffers and wrapping paper were donated for kids and young teenagers. Draws are given for special items, such as tablets or video game consoles.

“The community is extremely generous,” says Michelle Veinot, CCS’s director of community resources, with the gift cards geared more towards the teenagers. “We really encourage the community to buy gift cards because it’s more of a social gift, it helps them stay connected with their peers. A gift card for a movie, or Tim Horton’s, they can go and hangout, which is really important when you’re that age.”

She adds every individual gets a full turkey dinner. “They’re walking away with a gift card for a turkey, bag of potatoes, carrots, apples, onions, gravy, cranberry, and all the fixings.”

“It’s so amazing to see. It gets you so emotional and you can see what the community has done. Just knowing that all these families are going to have a holiday season just like everyone else, it pulls your heart strings,” Dumanski describes, noting they see regular donors. “The support out there is overwhelming.”

Clients are a mixture of regulars and those reached out through schools and social work, as well as referrals from other service organizations.

Though the last day to drop off donations was Friday, Dec. 14, and clients having already picked up the items, CCS notes that more donations will still come in.

For more information, visit ccs4u.org/santa-fund/.

Readers Comments (0)