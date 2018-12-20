At heart, Caledon is about people

December 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

BY ALLAN THOMPSON

I get asked all the time “what’s so great about Caledon” and my answer is always the same, it’s the people. Sure, we have spectacular landscapes, historical villages, farm markets, trails and some of the best cycling roads in all of Canada, but it really is the people who live, work and contribute to our communities of communities that make us extraordinary.

Earlier this year I lost my Mom and as hard as that was, I’m grateful for all she taught me about family and community. To her community was about people giving their time through volunteerism, neighbours and friends breaking bread together and sharing each other’s joys and struggles.

During the holiday season more than any other time of the year it’s important to look at how we can help those who are facing challenges. Here in Caledon we have great social service and volunteer organizations to serve our communities.

Caledon Community Services (CCS) provides a wide range of programs and services such as youth job skills, health and nutrition programs, newcomer and family support, food bank, community kitchen and the evolve clothing and furniture stores. CCS is currently accepting donations for their annual Santa Fund to help the over 1300 low income families facing poverty in Caledon today.

Caledon Meals on Wheels provides meals and so much more. Frozen and hot food delivery, friendly visits, security checks and exercise programs help to keep our Senior and those in need stay connected to the community.

Home James is a volunteer ride program helping to keep our residents safe on our roads. They are always in need of volunteer drivers especially during the holiday season.

Caledon is a unique and truly special place because of our residents and businesses who care, give and share. This holiday season please remember to give where you live.

