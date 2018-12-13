Winning streak snapped at four in Golden Hawks’ loss to Midland

December 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A span of two losses can only be called “a slump” if the team being referred to is that good: and the Caledon Golden Hawks are, despite a pair of losses to the Midland Flyers and Stayner Siskins over the weekend.

Riding a four-game winning streak heading into Friday’s meeting with the Flyers on the road, the Hawks looked poised to take it to five games when up 3 – 2 with just over a minute left in regulation.

With an extra attacked on the ice, Midland’s Alex Sebestyen beat Caledon goaltender Dylan Cox, before the home side took the extra point early in overtime.

Caledon had rallied from a 2 – 0 deficit in the second period with a pair of powerplays tallies from captain Matt Magliozzi, as well as one from Marc Simonetta.

Looking to avoid their first two-game losing streak since the first week of October, the Golden Hawks hosted the Siskins at Caledon East Arena on Sunday night in a meeting of both the top offenses and defenses in the division.

It was Caledon that came out flying with Logan Hoover earning the game’s first goal just over three minutes in, a period that saw both sides pepper the goaltenders with a total of 30 shots.

Stayner took advantage of a couple of powerplay opportunities to go up 5 – 3 after two periods, before Hoover scored his second of the game to bring it within a goal late in the game.

The Siskins added a late empty netter to seal a 6 – 4 win. Mathiau Young and Jake Semmens also got on the board for Caledon, while Sebastian Woods’ seven-game winning streak of his own was snapped in making 30 saves.

Despite being kept out of the goal column for the first time in five games, Simonetta was able to pick up an assist on the Young goal to stay atop the team lead with 33 and two back of Alliston’s Joey Visconti for tops in the Carruthers division.

Both forwards are in a tight race for the league scoring lead just past the midway point of the season with 59 points, while Young and Magliozzi have put up 52 and 49 respectively to stay among the leaders.

Woods is in a battle of his own with his Sunday opponent Zach Levac, sharing the top two spots in the division with Levac in wins, save percentage and goals-against-average.

The top two scoring teams in the league will meet in a rematch of the powerhouses on Thursday, the second game in a home-and-home at Stayner Memorial Arena. Sunday’s loss dropped Caledon seven points shy of the Siskins for the division lead, both with 28 games played at a record of 18-8-1-1.

Another crucial matchup follows in Sunday’s weekly home game in what is arguably the Golden Hawks’ toughest stretch of the year: the third-place Alliston Hornets come to town, just one win shy of Caledon in the standings.

Puck drop Sunday is scheduled for 7p.m. at Caledon East Arena.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

