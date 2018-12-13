Husky CEO encourages donations to Santa Fund

December 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

An Open Letter to Caledon’s Business Community;

Greetings! At this time of the year many of us turn our attention to a well-deserved break and a respite from the busy work schedules we maintain throughout the year. Some well-deserved relaxation with family and friends is overdue! The holiday season truly is a time to reflect on the year, give thanks for good health and good fortune and recharge for the year ahead.

Over the past many years Husky has traditionally partnered with Caledon Community Services (CCS), Caledon’s largest health and social service organization, in launching the Santa Fund. This initiative reaches out to the Caledon community and appeals to residents and business owners for support of individuals and families challenged by illness, tragedy or other circumstances that compromise their health and well-being. Husky donates $25,000 annually to the Santa Fund campaign. We know that CCS works tirelessly in their many locations throughout Caledon to support families, seniors, newcomers and youth with a breadth of services that is incredibly impressive for a community our size. Caledon is indeed fortunate to have this stellar charitable organization stepping up on so many existing and emerging needs so that everyone has hope and an opportunity to pursue their dreams for a healthy and fulfilling life.

I encourage you to consider this pledge matching initiative as well. I’ve learned through meetings with CCS staff that there are far too many families in Caledon struggling to make ends meet. The Santa Fund offers them a leg up through a range of health, employment and other community services, all designed to instill hope and create opportunities for success.

If you are able to institute a pledge matching campaign in your workplace, CCS wants to hear from you. They’ll drop off pledge forms and help you institute a Santa Fund program that will help hundreds of families in our community. “A healthy, engaged, compassionate community for all” is the vision of this exceptional organization. I invite you to come aboard and make this year’s Santa Fund a huge success. And if you wish to learn more and/or donate on line, please go to https://ccs4u.org/santa-fund

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

John Galt

President & CEO,

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Readers Comments (0)