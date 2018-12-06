Golden Hawks soar over Goderich, Huntsville

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A touch of great goaltending, and a flurry of firepower, and the Caledon Golden Hawks continue on in one of the best starts in franchise history.

The second-highest scoring team in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Carruthers division posted fifteen goals over a two-game weekend to capitalize on their third and fourth wins in a row.

Hosting the Goderich Flyers on Friday at Caledon East Arena, the interdivisional squads were miles apart right from the get-go, with Caledon getting on the board three times in the first period.

Six straight between the second and third frames from the home team guaranteed a runaway win, eventually taking the game by a score of 9 – 3.

Goderich goaltender Kyle Dunlap was hardly to blame in the loss: Caledon managed a season-high fifty shots on the Flyers net.

Eight different Golden Hawks managed multipoint evenings, including a combined fourteen from Marc Simonetta, Matt Magliozzi, and Mathiau Young, who make up three-fifths of the division’s top scoring leaders.

Andrew Woods, Logan Hoover, and Everett Flewelling each had three-point nights of their own, while Adam Magliozzi and Kegan Hoover potted a pair.

The offense kept rolling on Sunday in hosting the Huntsville Otters, combining with some solid work between the pipes to come away with a 6 – 1 victory at the Nest.

Flewelling opened the scoring, and the floodgates, in the final minute of the first period, while Sebastian Woods made 26 of 27 saves to earn his thirteenth win of the season.

Young also netted a pair for the Hawks, while Simonetta, Kegan Hoover, and Dante Zuccaro added a single each.

The pair of wins has the Golden Hawks streak without a loss pushed to ten games, dating back to Nov. 2, the last time they faced the Otters. That record of a whopping 9-0-1 has the Golden Hawks (18-7-1-0) sitting four points back of the Stayner Siskins (19-3-1-2) for the Carruthers division lead, who are on a similar streak of 8-1-1 in that same time period.

They will be looking to keep up their torrid pace in a pair of games on the weekend docket, first visiting the Midland Flyers (11-12-1-0) on Friday evening. They close out the weekend with the weekly Sunday home game in a clash of the titans, hosting the Siskins at 7p.m. at Caledon East Arena.

Sunday’s matchup should prove to be quite the goalie battle: Woods trails only Stayner’s Zach Levac in wins, goals against average, and save percentage this season.

Caledon has played to a 0-1-1 record against the Siskins so far this season.

