Caledon Senior Hockey League statistics

Written By DAVID SHOALTS

Nov. 19, 2018

Yale Industrial Trucks may be ready to move in the Caledon Senior Hockey League.

The Forklift Boys knocked off Fines Ford Lincoln 7-4 on Monday night for their second win of the year after some close losses in the last few weeks. In other CSHL action at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, both the Grit Bagmen and Rutherford Global Logistics won their games to remain deadlocked in first place. Grit downed Jiffy Lube Oilers 6-3 while Rutherford topped Heart Lake Insurance 5-3.

Yale 7, Fines Ford 4

Steve Smith was the powerhouse for Yale with three goals and three assists. Bob McHardy struck for two goals while Dave Armstrong had a goal and an assist. Jim Sabaziotis scored the other goal. Bill Moyer, Jeff Boyles and Rod Sinclair all had one assist.

Team rep Nick Taccogna led the way for Fines with two goals and two assists. Mike Gasparini and Steve Tarasco scored the other goals. Mike Foley and Rich Petrie both had two helpers.

Grit 6, Jiffy Lube 3

Luch Pinarello had a career night for Grit with two goals and an assist. Team rep James Heenan, Bruno Fracassi, Gary Hughes and Jiri Urban all had one goal and one assist. Dom D’Orazio bagged two assists while Romas Krilavicius and Scott Sinclair had one each.

Victor Marrelli was the top Jiffy Lube marksman with two goals. Nick Pistilli scored the other one. Single assists went to Jamie Hardman, Jim Kutchera, Rob Ianno, Scott Drouillard and John Pallotta.

Rutherford 5, Heart Lake Insurance 3

Carlo Fantin and Greg Frangakis drove the Rutherford bus with two goals and an assist each. Team rep Peter Coghill scored the other goal. Andrew Pearce, Clark Chung, Frank Cirone and Joe Palumbo drew single assists.

Rob Masutti handled all the Heart Lake scoring with a hat trick. Goaltender Pat DiFrancesco set up one of the goals while team rep Ian Kerr assisted on another.

Nov. 5, 2018

Scott Drouillard managed to bail out the Jiffy Lube Oilers in the nick of time Monday night in Caledon Senior Hockey League action.

The big defenceman ripped a long shot to the top of the net with 1.4 seconds left in the game to salvage a 6-6 tie for Jiffy Lube in a showdown with the first-place Rutherford Global Logistics.

In other CSHL action at Don Sheardown Arena, the Grit Bagmen grabbed a share of first place by up-ending Yale Industrial Trucks 7-5 and Heart Lake Insurance downed Fines Ford Lincoln 6-3.

Jiffy Lube 6, Rutherford 6

Jiffy Lube held the lead for most of the game before letting Rutherford come back with three goals in the third period to take a 6-5 lead. But Jiffy Lube pulled the goaltender for an extra skater and Drouillard bagged the tying marker just before time ran out. Drouillard finished with two goals and an assist, as did Jim Kutchera. Nick Pistilli and Rod Sinclair both had a goal and an assist. John Pallotta, Adrian Visentin and Rob Ianno all had two assists. Victor Marrelli and Mark Perrin had one helper each.

Greg Frangakis and Joe Palumbo both notched a goal and two assists for Rutherford. Grant Moffatt bagged two goals. Jim Rogers and Nick Taccogna, once again moving over from Fines Ford for double duty to bolster a sparse lineup, scored the other goals. Carlo Fantin set up two goals while Clark Chung and Frank Cirone had one assist each.

Grit 7, Yale 5

Bret Smith had his legs and stick moving for Grit, piling up three goals and one assist. Team rep James Heenan, Don Neri and Jiri Urban all had a goal and an assist. Bruno Fracassi scored the other goal. Dom D’Orazio led the assists parade with three while Gary Hughes had two and Alex Dorosh, Damian Niccols and Luch Pinarello all had one.

Kyle Smith had a big night for Yale with four goals. Paul Agius scored the other one. Steve Smith was just as hot as Bret Smith in the assists department with four. Single assists went to Bill Moyer, Dave Armstrong, Jeff Boyles, Jim Sabaziotis and the CSHL’s other Rod Sinclair.

Heart Lake Insurance 6, Fines Ford 3

Team rep Ian Kerr and Bill Doherty led the Heart Lake offence. Kerr clicked for a goal and two assists while Doherty scored two goals. Mike Lo Dico had a goal and an assist with Jack Gibson and Frank McKay popping the other goals. Bernie Tisdale, Howard Wight, John Castellucci and Rob Masutti all had one assist.

The McNamara twins led the way for Fines Ford. Pete had a goal and an assist while Mike scored a goal. Steve Tarasco scored the other goal. Mike (Dr. Bend) Shore had one assist along with CSHL president Rob Petrie.

