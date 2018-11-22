Hawks keeping pace atop PJHL’s Carruthers division

November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A few falters on the ice for the PJHL’s Caledon Golden Hawks last week, yet they remain steady as the top seed in the division.

The junior C club managed a tie and a win in a busy schedule, as well as a yet-to-be-known fate of a postponed match.

Sunday’s meeting with the rival Schomberg Cougars at Caledon East Arena was met with its usual animosity, though it was the rink itself that stole the show.

Just seconds into the third period and with the Cougars holding onto a healthy 4 – 1 lead, problems with the ice in the goal crease caused officials to have to postpone the game. League officials are yet to make a decision on the final results, or whether the game will continue on a later date.

The lopsided score can be blamed on a slow start, with Schomberg notching the first four goals of the game before Andrew Woods finally got the home side on the board late in the second period.

The slow start could possibly be blamed on fatigue, having made the trip to Orillia less than 24 hours earlier to take on the faultering Terriers.

One of the names at the top of the standings early in the 2018-19 season, the Terriers entered the game on the wrong side of three of their last four scores, dropping another decision as the Golden Hawks took the game 5 – 3.

The Magliozzi brothers, Matt and Adam, each got on the board twice while combining for five points in the contest, while Kegan Hoover chipped in a pair and Marc Simonetta added a single.

The two sides will meet once more on Dec. 23 in Caledon East in what promises to be a doozy: they combined for 69 minutes in penalties on Saturday, with 45 coming in the third period alone.

The win maintains Caledon’s spot at the top of the Carruthers division standings with a record of 15-7-1-0, tied in points with the Stayner Siskins yet with one more win on hand.

The Siskins were the culprits of Caledon’s first tie of the season on Thursday, a 6 – 6 game at Stayner Memorial Arena.

It was a tale of two games, with Caledon opening up for five unanswered goals in the second period, before the Siskins tied it up in the third with four in a row of their own, including one with the net empty. Overtime solved nothing and both sides walked away with a point.

Marc Simonetta’s five-point effort helped maintain his lead in the division’s scoring race, at a whopping two-per-game pace with 46 points on the year.

Only one game is on the docket for the Golden Hawks this week, hosting the Penetang Kings (8-11-0-2) at Caledon East Arena on Sunday.

Puck drop is set for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

