Taking on the role of Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services

November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written by Sylvia Jones

On Nov. 5th, I was very pleased to accept a new role in government as the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services (MCSCS) oversees the different agencies that support and protect our communities and Ontarians through law enforcement and emergency services. This includes public safety systems and organizations that affect our everyday lives, as well as ensuring Ontario communities have what they need to be prepared in the event of a disaster or unexpected emergency event.

The ministry’s responsibilities fall into three categories:

– Correctional services including; correctional institutions, probation and parole.

– Public safety and security including; fire safety services, the coroner’s system, coordination of emergency services organizations.

– Policing services including; the Ontario Provincial Police and local policing services. As well as the licensing and regulation or private investigation and security agencies and individuals in Ontario.

I consider it an honour and a privilege to be asked by Premier Ford to serve in this very important role. I have had many opportunities as an MPP to highlight the contributions of our emergency services organizations and personnel both locally in Dufferin-Caledon and in the province.

As the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services I have already met with a number of individuals and organizations that work hard to ensure that our communities are safe and secure. I look forward to working with and supporting our emergency workers and public safety systems that are responsible for the safety and security of all Ontarians.

If you have any questions about provincial issues, please contact my office at 519-941-7751 or email sylvia.jonesco@pc.ola.org.

Readers Comments (0)