Golden Hawks atop PJHL's Carruthers division

November 15, 2018

Don’t look now, but the Caledon Golden Hawks have quietly made their way to the top of the standings.

Following a busy weekend on the Provincial Junior Hockey League schedule, the junior C club stands at the top of the eight-team Carruthers division.

A trio of wins last week brings the Golden Hawks’ win streak to a season-high five games, opening the week with a tough overtime win over the struggling Schomberg Cougars.

Schomberg coughed up a 3 – 0 lead after two periods in allowing Caledon to strike four times in the third, before league-leading goal scorer Mathiau Young provided the dagger in extra time.

Linemate Marc Simonetta led the way with a five-point night, two goals and three assists, his highest single game point total of the season.

Facing the Alliston Hornets on the road Friday, the Golden Hawks stung the Hornets for their second meeting in a row in a 4 – 3 win, thanks in part to the continuously steady play between the pipes by keeper Sebastian Woods.

With the Golden Hawks leading 3 – 2 in the third period, Woods’ net was peppered with shots in the final twenty minutes, hanging on for his third straight win in making 35 saves on 38 shots.

Captain Matt Magliozzi led the way on offense, providing the game winner in the third while adding a pair of helpers.

Sunday’s weekly home game brought about a meeting with a team headed the other way in the Orillia Terriers, on the losing end of three of their last five after a hot start to the season.

Similar to Thursday’s matchup, Caledon was forced to play catch-up after falling behind 3 – 1 early in the first period, eventually storming back to a 5 – 3 win with four-straight goals in the middle frame.

Woods kept the Terriers off the board for the final 45 minutes of play, while Simonetta each put up a pair of points to solidify their spots at the pinnacle of league scoring. Everett Flewelling added three assists for his first three-point effort of the year, while both Logan and Kegan Hoover posted a pair of points each.

Albeit with four more starts under their belt, the Golden Hawks share the division lead with the Stayner Siskins at 28 points apiece, four up on both the Hornets and the Terriers.

The Golden Hawks (14-7-0-0) will look to stay hot in another busy three-game week, kicking off Thursday night in a juggernaut road matchup with the Siskins.

It doesn’t get any easier on Saturday when the Hawks face the Terriers in their home barn, before Caledon returns to the Nest on Sunday to host the basement-dwelling Cougars in a 7p.m. start.

Sunday’s game should prove to be the start of a lucrative run of four-straight home games for the Hawks, who have lost only once this season at Caledon East Arena.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

