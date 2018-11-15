Rotary Minute: The new Murray Stewart Trail

November 15, 2018

Take a walk down the new Murray Stewart Trail into Bolton Camp. On Saturday, Oct 27 the Rotary Club of Bolton and TRCA joined in the celebrations to dedicate this refurbished trail in Murray Stewart’s name. He has lived in Bolton all his life and grew up on a farm on 6th line Albion or Duffy’s Lane. He has made a tremendous impact on the quality of life for Caledon citizens through his involvement of 50 years with the Rotary Club of Bolton, numerous boards, task forces and committees such as the Albion Bolton Agricultural Society and 4-H. His most recent involvement is with Bethell Hospice and CCS Homelessness initiatives. An eloquent speaker, humanitarian and philanthropist – we are proud to have him represent our Caledon community close to home and around the world. Along the trail you will see a welcoming bench that is honoring John Williams in memoriam of 25 years active participation in the Bolton club. John was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, member of the Rotary International Bequest Society, Past President and Treasurer for the club. He was a key player on our Funding Request committee, Caledon Seniors Centre Liaison and Membership committee. He was instrumental in the building of Bolton Mill Park, Bolton Rotary Peace Park on Glasgow Road and Dick’s Dam Naturalization project.

Later in life he developed Parkinson’s but continued to walk the Haunted Hill 5 km walk/run, which includes the revitalized trail through Bolton Camp until 2017. Take a seat and appreciate all the beauty that surrounds us in Caledon, as John would have done.

