Headwaters Health Care Centre release Mammothon results

The diagnostic imaging team at Headwaters Health Care Centre has released the results of their Mammothon campaign on Oct. 24. They launched the program to raise breast cancer screening awareness in the community.

Of all women screened that day, 88 per cent had either not had a previous mammogram or they had not been screened in a long time, according to a news release.

The results state 43 women were screened at Headwaters during the Mammothon and 88 per cent of those screened had never been screened before or had not been screened regularly

Headwaters performs on average 4,700 mammograms each year.

According to Cancer Care Ontario, women age 70-74 have the highest risk of breast cancer andthe second lowest rate of breast cancer screening.

“We are pleased to have been able to provide mammograms to as many women as we did that day,” said Charlene Rogers, manager of diagnostic imaging at Headwaters, in a news release. “We had some very positive feedback from our patients, especially those who’d never had a mammogram done before and hope to reach even more women at next year’s event.”

Cancer Care Ontario’s Mammothon events were held from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26 with over 286 women screened for breast cancer with mammograms across 17 Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP) sites in Mississauga Halton and Central West.

