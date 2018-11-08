Golden Hawks earn crucial two points over Flyers

November 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The junior C Caledon Golden Hawks bounced back from adversity in a big way over the weekend, taking four of a possible six points in a back-to-back-to-back schedule.

A late third period goal-against in Huntsville Friday night, Nov. 2 spelled the team’s first defeat in four games, dropping the decision 5 – 4, before using taking down returning to the ice Saturday and Sunday to take down the Mitchell Hawks and Midland Flyers respectively.

Veteran Marc Simonetta continued his torrid offensive pace to start the season in a 5 – 1 drubbing of the interdivisional Hawks, posting a natural hat trick split between the second and third period, his first hat trick of the season.

Kory Lund and Darius Kondrotas provided the other tallies for the Golden Hawks, while between the pipes Sebastian Woods was stellar in stopping 35 of the 36 Mitchell shots he faced, including all after the Hawks opened the scoring just four minutes in.

Sunday’s battle with the Midland Flyers at Caledon East Arena featured two hot streaks just one point separated in division standings, with Caledon holding the slight advantage.

Captain Matt Magliozzi and assistant captain Mathiau Young played the heroes in this one, a game that saw the Golden Hawks score five of the first six goals on route to a 5 – 3 win.

Both Magliozzi and Young posted a two-goal performance while adding an assist, supplemented by Kegan Hoover’s seventh notch of the season. Simonetta added a pair of helpers, as did Jake Semmens.

An eleven-game point streak has vaulted the second-year Simonetta to the top of the scoring race in the PJHL’s Carruthers division with 31 points through the first 18 games of the season: putting him one point up on his teammate Young.

The back-to-back victories give the Golden Hawks eight wins in their last ten games, dating back to early October. The hottest team in the Carruthers division leapfrogged the perennial powerhouse Alliston Hornets, who have lost two in a row, for the first time in multiple seasons to take sole command of third place with an 11-7-0-0 record.

While a good portion of the team’s early success can be chalked up to their rampantly-scoring offense, to get the whole picture one has to also look between the pipes: Woods is near the top of almost all goaltending categories across the division, sitting third in saves, wins, goals-against-average, and save percentage, where he has posted a cool .925.

Another busy weekend is in the mix for the Golden Hawks, who first travel to Schomberg on Thursday to take on the last-place Cougars (4-10-1-0) before a pair of crucial matchups to wrap up the week.

A road win over the Hornets (9-3-1-1) on Saturday evening could distance themselves by four points from Alliston, while Caledon trails their Sunday home opponents, the Orillia Terriers (11-4-0-1) by just a two-point spread.

Sunday’s puck drop is set for 7p.m. at Caledon East Arena.

