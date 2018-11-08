Police enlisting video and social media to find killer

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is again turning to social media to garner the public’s help to find a killer.

Veronica Lynn Kaye, 18-years-old, left her Etobicoke apartment and boarded a bus to visit a friend at a photography store before heading to a major shopping centre in Mississauga on Nov. 7 1980. Veronica entered the store and met with her friend but gave no indication that anything was wrong. Veronica told her friend that she had a ride and was heading to Square One Shopping Centre but Veronica wasn’t seen with anyone, nor was a vehicle seen in the parking lot. 38 years ago today, Veronica was last seen alive leaving the photography store. Kaye’s family reported Veronica missing, prompting an extensive search that proved unsuccessful, according to an OPP news release.

More than 11 months later – on Oct. 9, 1981 – two men walking in Caledon found Veronica Kaye’s body in a wooded, isolated area near the intersection of Humber Station Road and Castlederg Sideroad. Investigators say Veronica was wearing the same clothes in which she was last seen alive and sustained fatal injuries fighting for her life. A unique button was found with Veronica’s body that did not come from her clothing. Police want to identify the source of this button.

Knowing that someone has information to assist with this ongoing investigation, the OPP have created and released a video overview of this crime on the official OPP YouTube channel and are encouraging the public to view and share it widely on their respective social media channels.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Veronica KAYE. If you have any information about this case, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, your local police service, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Assault at Caledon high school

A 16-year-old girl Orangeville girl is facing charges from an incident at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School on Halloween.

The girl, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act is facing two counts of assault and assault with a weapon.

During their investigation, police received information that was circulated on social media regarding a threat to the safety and security of the school body. The information was thoroughly investigated by police and has been determined to be unsubstantiated. No credible threat to student safety was identified.

Hamilton man drives stolen car in Caledon

A 25-year-old Hamilton man was been charged with driving a stolen vehicle.

Caledon OPP received a report that the man was traveling through the town of Caledon at about 3 p.m. They located him in a pick-up truck in the area of Mayfield Road and Ace Drive.

Officers arrested him and charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of failing to comply with probation order, one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and five counts and a court order of driving while disqualified.

Victims assaulted on Halloween Night

About 10 to 15 suspects assaulted several men with blunt instruments in Adam Wallace Memorial Park in Bolton.

Caledon OPP reported to the incident at 7:30 p.m. Many of the victims were sent to the hospital as a result of their injuries. One victim was robbed of his coat during the attack.

The 10 to 15 suspects were described as non-white, wearing dark clothing and having bandanas on their face.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, contact Det. Const. Jason Lister of the major crime unit of the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Investigators are especially interested in viewing any video surveillance footage that may be of assistance.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Single motor vehicle collision

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at approximately 1:08 pm, members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of McLaughlin Road and The Grange Side Road.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a sedan left the roadway for an unknown reason. One person has sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and is deceased.

Please avoid this intersection until further notice as police continue to investigate this collision.

