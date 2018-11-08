Nobleton’s inaugural shop local Christmas Market

November 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

Bringing the community together and supporting local businesses is the theme behind the first Nobleton Christmas Market.

The market will be held Nov. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Nobleton arena. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes

Research Foundation.

The market is the brainchild of Melissa Gatto and her aunt Rita.

“We wanted to create a market that supports local businesses. We want to bring

the community together to shop for a few hours and experience the feeling of shopping local and actually getting to know members of the community,” Gatto said.

She’s quick to point out that most people refer to these enterprises as “small businesses,” but these vendors put in so much time into their products (creating them, sourcing them, promoting them) they pour their hearts and souls into what they do. Gatto said most of these business owners are parents working two jobs, with small children, and they still put in the time, pulling all-nighters to create their pieces.

“We believe we have some of the most talented people participating in our market. This is why Rita and I have been promoting each vendor constantly through our social media outlets, and now through this paper.

“The Market with Purpose is also largely focused on acts of kindness. We want to promote giving back. Working with charities is something we want to incorporate in every single market we organize. We want to encourage communities to come together and become involved in various issues. We strongly believe that by spreading kindness, we can slowly start to change things. In a world right now that has become extremely scary, it’s nice to see people joining forces and being there for one another.”

Gatto pointed out they were on the receiving end of an act of kindness from a

Nobleton business owner. Rosie, from North Flow Yoga in Nobleton, allow them to place the road sign on her property so they could utilize the full 30-day permit.

“This was a person who didn’t know Rita or myself and yet took a chance to help us so that we could promote this market asking for nothing in return. Thank you again, to Rosie from North Flow Yoga.”

Gatto said they are so thankful to our two sponsors Tile Giant Ltd. located in

Vaughan, who has sponsored the event and Lisa Colalillo a realtor in Vaughan who has sponsored the 25 stocking stuffer swag bags being given away to the first 25 shoppers. Without them this event would not have been possible.

Participants include Sparkle With Elegance Weddings and Events, Kidzations, For

Your Keepsake, Maya’s Beeads, 7Camicie Canada, Mommy Hobby Creations, Once Upon

a Time Designs, One of a Kind Lawn Signs, SweetLegs Holland Landing with Annie,

Concept Thirteen Woodworking, It Works Global, Epicure, Ruby Two Shoes

Publishing Inc., Peas in a Pod Baby Boutique, Soul Tribe Boutique, Healing

Finds.

Mark Nov. 25 in your calendar for the Christmas Market.

Readers Comments (0)