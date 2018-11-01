CSHL statistics for the week

Written By DAVID SHOALTS

Rutherford Global Logistics whipped Yale Industrial Trucks 7-1 Monday night to take over first place in the Caledon Senior Hockey League.

In other CSHL action at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, the Grit Bagmen dropped their second game in a row with a 9-4 loss to Fines Ford Lincoln and Jiffy Lube Oilers smacked Heart Lake Insurance 6-2.

Rutherford 7, Yale 1

Jim Rogers was red-hot for Rutherford with three goals and an assist. George Armstrong scored two goals, while Joe Palumbo dealt a goal and two assists. Team rep Peter Coghill bagged a goal and an assist. Steve Sanderson set up three goals from the blue line while Grant Moffatt and Greg Frangakis both had two assists. Carlo Fantin chipped in one helper.

Steve Smith scored for Yale with help from Jeff Boyles.

Fines Ford 9, Grit 4

Mike Foley was in the driver’s seat for Fines Ford with two goals and three assists. Daryl Lee was traded to Fines last week and made himself popular with his new teammates by scoring a goal and adding three assists. Mike McNamara, team rep Nick Taccogna, Peter DeRooy and Mike Shore all had a goal and an assist. Pete McNamara and Steve Tarasco scored the other goals. Brian Samuel and Rich Petrie both had two helpers.

Bret Smith paced Grit with two goals while Damian Niccols had a goal and an assist. Team rep James Heenan scored the other goal. Dom D’Orazio led the assists parade with two while singles went to Bruno Fracassi, Gary Hughes and Jiri Urban.

Jiffy Lube 6, Heart Lake Insurance 2

Jamie Hardman and Rod Sinclair led the way for Jiffy Lube with two goals each. Rob Ianno showed no rust from a two-week southern sojourn with a goal and an assist. Mark Perrin scored the other goal. Scott Drouillard and Victor Marrelli both had two assists. Team sponsor Brian Fetterly had one assist along with Nick Pistilli, Jim Kutchera, John Pitsadiotis and Adrian Visentin.

Bernie Tisdale had a goal and an assist for Heart Lake. Bill Doherty scored the other goal and Tim Sinclair had an assist.

