All of Caledon needs to work together

November 1, 2018 · 0 Comments

Dear Caledon Residents,

It was a joy to serve as Regional Councillor these past four years. I took the big picture approach to represent all of Caledon, listening to your concerns and connecting with your community. Every part of Caledon is valuable, is different, and is special.

Elections can be difficult to follow and quite emotional at times. I am proud of the campaign my volunteer team ran. We presented a vision and complete platform. Thank you to those who helped get our message out, and those who supported it.

I believe the most important element of democracy is having your voice heard. This goes beyond election time. Your elected officials are your voice, you need to hold them accountable.

Caledon residents love where they live, whether in a hamlet like Belfountain, a small village like Palgrave, an urban centre like Bolton, or our rural countryside. You must make sure your voice continues to be heard. It’s not about east vs west, rural vs urban, all of Caledon needs to work together to find balance.

I congratulate Mayor Thompson and his new team. There are big challenges this new Council must face, and I wish them much success.

In the words of Alexander Graham Bell, “When one door closes another opens”. I will be moving forward.

Barb Shaughnessy

Mayoral Candidate

Regional Coun. Caledon Ward 1

Readers Comments (0)