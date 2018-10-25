Canceling the Drive Clean

October 25, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Sylvia Jones

Our Government has announced that it will eliminate the Drive Clean emission tests for passenger vehicles. I am pleased that our Government has kept its promise to relieve families by canceling this outdated program. Under the Drive Clean program, the percentage of vehicles that failed the Drive Clean tests from 1999 to 2010 has steadily declined from 16 percent to 5 percent. The independent non-partisan Auditor General and the Environmental Commissioner have previously stated that the program was redundant given the standard efficiency of most cars on the road. The decline in failed emissions tests over the years is due to the tighter manufacturing standards for emission-control technologies and is a clear indication that the Drive Clean Test is no longer effective or needed for passenger vehicles.

The program provides no value for taxpayer’s money and with its elimination, Ontarians will save up to $40 million annually. By eliminating unnecessary regulation and costs, we are ensuring more money stays in people’s pockets.

As of April 1st, of next year, the emissions test for passenger vehicles will no longer be required. This is another great example of how our Government is putting the people of Ontario first.

A new enhanced emissions program, will focus on heavy-duty vehicles like commercial transport trucks and by targeting the biggest polluters, we will ensure that Ontario is leading Canada in the reduction of harmful smog-causing pollutants. Now that 95% of cars are passing emission testing, the new enhanced emissions test will allow us to focus on big polluters.

I have been calling for the elimination of the Drive Clean program for many years and hundreds of Dufferin-Caledon residents have signed petitions calling for its elimination. Now, thanks to our Government, we can focus on the real polluters. If you have any questions regarding this program, or our plan for Ontario, please contact my office at sylvia.jonesco@pc.ola.org, call 519-941-7751.

The Conservative Official Opposition takes ensuring the safety of Canadians seriously. This is why our previous government brought Canada’s national security laws into the 21st century and in line with our allies. While our allies are all taking measures to strengthen national security, this legislation actually removes the ability of Canada’s intelligence service to reduce terrorist threats.

Sadly, in the last six months, Canadians have witnessed acts of terrorism on our soil with the brutal killing at a mosque in Quebec, as well as a number of attacks in recent weeks in Europe and other parts of the world. The threat of terrorism is real and Bill C-59 is naïve and irresponsible. The current Liberal government’s misguided approach to national security will put the safety and security of Canadians at risk. Canadians deserve better from their government.

