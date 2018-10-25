Our Readers Write

October 25, 2018

The front page top banner in the October 18th issue calling for “Real Change for Caledon starts with Kelly Darnley” should have been clearly identified as a paid advertisement.

That were no such notice is an omission—if not a clear breach of editorial, advertising, and business standards. It created the impression the Caledon Citizen was endorsing Ms. Darnley. If the Citizen was supporting her then that position should have been clearly stated on the opinion page.

As demonstrated by the Oct. 22 election, a plurality of voters clearly rejected the efforts of third-party advertisers and, instead, chose to re-elect Mayor Allan Thompson.

That certain outside interests actually believed Caledon residents would be fooled by advertising thinly masqueraded as news in both the Citizen and the town’s other newspaper is hard to fathom.

It also amazing that those interests still have not yet grasped the point an overwhelming number of residents want Caledon to do its own planning and will work and fight very hard to preserve that right. That has been demonstrated time and time again starting with the re-election of former mayor Marolyn Morrison in 2010, the election of Mr. Thompson as mayor in 2014, and his subsequent election this time around.

Dan O’Reilly,

Wildfield

