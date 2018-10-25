Thank you candidates

October 25, 2018 · 0 Comments

EDITORIAL

A tumultuous election is now in the books after a number of contentious months.

The mayor and four incumbents will remain the same while council will see four new faces.

All the candidates that ran in the election should be applauded for their efforts. It takes a strong person to want to rise above the crowd and take charge.

It’s not easy feat to run for public office. It’s not easy trying to be a leader and change the face of your community.

There’s been a lot of the criticism, scrutiny and comments online, with signs reportedly destroyed and candidates discredited. Look beyond that and you will see these candidates only wanting to create a better town. A town, where their families, friends and loved ones reside, a place they call home.

Their children attend our schools. Their families work in town. They all use our municipal services that affect our quality of life.

All these candidates who ran for office did so with the intent of benefitting the community. They want to see it flourish and prosper to new heights identifying issues that need to change with good intentions realizing the potential of our community.

They wanted to be a public figure knowing the risk involved with accusations made to some candidates whether true or not. In the midst of it all, they still wanted to lead. They could have easily been offended and dropped out of the race, shrouding in a corner ending their political aspiration. But they didn’t. They didn’t let it affect them. They continued on with their campaign not paying attention to it.

Their strategies may differ and their opinions may change no less but to stand up wanting to lead is a courageous move not many can make.

Municipal elections hinge on local issues, hard work and name recognition. These are the people you see in your local grocery store, having a cup of joe in a café or out at the movies watching the latest thriller. Their children attend the schools while their families access the libraries.

These are officials who live and work in town. They see the issues you face every day. They understand what needs to change.

These are the people who represent you during every decision they make. They run to serve you to see a strong future.

Whether your candidate won or loss, give them a pat on the back, cheer them up and thank them for running. Thank them for wanting Caledon to be better. Thank them for fighting hard these last few months despite the outcome. Thank them for wanting to take a stand and lead the community where it has not gone before.

It’s easy to bicker and trash talk online. It’s easy to hide behind a keyboard and fuel negativity. For all the candidates who ran, thank you. Thank you for trying to make a difference whether you won or didn’t.

I look forward to spending the next four years in town hearing a number of concerns and working with the new council.

Readers Comments (0)