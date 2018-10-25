Vehicle thefts in Southfields Village

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

Several incidents of car thefts were reported in Southfields Village on Oct. 18 to Oct. 19.

Caledon OPP responded to the incidents on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard, Melbrit Lane, Valley Lane, Frank Lane, and Arcadia Road. Cash, gift cards, a car key, jewelry, identification and other valuable items were stolen.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public that when it comes to thefts from motor vehicles, this can be a crime of opportunity for criminals. A crime of opportunity is an act “that is committed without planning when the perpetrator sees that he/she has the chance to commit the act at that moment and seizes it.” With that being said, the OPP ask that you take the following precautions to avoid becoming a target:

• Always roll up your vehicle’s windows & lock the doors

• Never leave valuable items or merchandise in plain view, use your trunk instead or better yet remove all valuable items from your vehicle

• If you have a garage, use it and lock both your vehicle and the garage

• Never leave your vehicle keys in plain view or in an easily accessible area

• Do not leave your vehicle registration certificate & proof of insurance in your vehicle

• Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Ontario Police Human Trafficking Outreach Through Operation Northern Spotlight

Members of police services throughout Ontario were able to ensure the safety of seven people who were in exploitative situations, including two under the age of 18 as a result of Operation Northern Spotlight, a coordinated, national effort to end human trafficking.

Over a seven-day period, 45 police services across Ontario participated in the operation. Forty-five charges were laid against 15 people. A total of 317 police officers, support staff and victim services professionals engaged with 218 potential victims, as part of a joint effort coordinated by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). This was part of a national operation in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Collaboration among police services is extremely important due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of human trafficking.

Of the seven victims identified:

• Two were recovered by Peel Regional Police Service

• One was recovered by Waterloo Regional Police Service

• Three were recovered by Ottawa Police Service

• One was recovered by Niagara Regional Police Service

During Operation Northern Spotlight, police meet with individuals suspected of being in exploitative situations. They are provided contacts and information for community-based support agencies and are offered both immediate and future police assistance to leave the exploitation. The program is not intended to engage those who are not being exploited.

Charges include: obtaining sexual services for consideration, failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance, forcible confinement, trafficking in persons, material benefit – trafficking, material benefit from sexual services, procuring, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, criminal harassment, uttering threats, failing to report contrary to Christopher’s law (sex offender registry), fail to comply with SOIRA order, identity fraud, obstruct a public officer or peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, youth criminal justice act: 137 – fail to comply with sentence or disposition. the following Ontario police services participated in this year’s operation northern spotlight:

Stunt Driving on Highway 10

A 22-year-old woman from Wantage Township, New Jersey has been charged with speeding on Saturday, Oct. 20.

An officer pulled her over on Highway 10 near Beechgrove Side Road when they found her driving 130 kilometres an hour in a posted 60 kilometres an hour zone.

She received a seven-day license suspension and her vehicle was seized for seven days as a result of stunt driving.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon East on Nov. 26.

Women Arrested in RIDE program

A 21-year-old Alliston woman has been charged for driving with a high blood alcohol level over the weekend.

The driver had a blood alcohol level of 80 milligrams when Caledon OPP pulled her over in her SUV. Officers conducted a reduce impaired driving everywhere (RIDE) program on Mount Wolfe Road.

The driver was also charged with failing to surrender license and as charged as novice driver who had to have a zero-blood alcohol content level.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Nov. 8.

Shop with a cop

Planning is underway for the seventh annual Shop with a Cop event to be held on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Each year, several children from less fortunate families in our community are identified to take part in the program. Each participant will receive a $113 gift card to purchase Christmas gifts for their family as well as themselves.

The children are treated to a morning of shopping with an officer, followed by breakfast with Santa Claus at Robert F. Hall where games and activities are played by all.

The Shop with a Cop event relies entirely on community support and involvement to ensure its continued success. All donations go towards expenses associated with the program such as gift cards, food, supplies, and other giveaways.

If you are interested in contributing to this event, donations can be made in the form of food items for breakfast, gifts of any kind for children, or money. If you would like to donate or learn more about this event, please contact Provincial Const. Joe Brisebois at joe.brisebois@live.ca for more details.

