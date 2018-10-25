Park named after longtime Caledon residents

October 25, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

Kingsview Park, located across Humberview Secondary School, was renamed the Ruth and Richard Hunt Park to honour two Caledon residents who have served the Bolton community for almost 50 years.

Over 100 people attended the unveiling Saturday, Oct. 20, including the Hunt’s family members, friends, residents of the town, and members of Caledon council.

“Ruth and Richard have been a staple in our community as service leaders for as long as I can remember,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “Their continued contribution to their community serves as inspiration to others, both young and old. This is another example of how we can all do our part to create a community that we are proud of.”

Their accomplishments include, founding and chairing the Bolton North Hill Residents Association, coaching youth sports for over 10 years, initiated, managed and maintained an outdoor skating and hockey rink at James Bolton School for five years with strong community volunteer support, recipient of the Volunteer and Citizen Achievement Awards in 2007 and 2012 and recipient of the Community Recognition Award in the Environmental Leadership category in 2017.

“It was just amazing,” said Ruth Hunt on hearing the news the park would be renamed for them, describing the moment as heart stopping. “It brought tears to our eyes.”

“It is a great honour to us,” said Richard Hunt.

Ruth and Richard have both been involved and given back to the Bolton community in many ways since they first moved to the area in 1970.

They have also been active members of the Bolton and District Horticultural Society, and have done several environmental contributions, including planting trees throughout the town’s various parks.

“It is wonderful to be recognized for the work we’ve done,” said Ruth, adding they love the town for its people.

Richard added that if you get involved with the community, you feel part of it and meet people who become lifelong friends.

“I think it’s essential, if you get into a community, get involved,” said Richard.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was also at the unveiling to present a plaque for their dedication to the town, and said that today is about volunteering and giving back.

“I can’t think of no better two people that epitomize what that means to our community, and to our area,” adding that the Hunts have helped make the community a better place to live.

Mayor Thompson said the Hunts are a great example of why Caledon is a special place. “You’ve been community champions.”

Readers Comments (0)